New York State to allow absentee ballot voting through 2022 due to COVID-19 pandemic

New York State will allow absentee ballot voting through 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Absentee voting went into law in July 2020.

"No one should have to choose between exercising their right to vote and protecting their health and safety," Governor Hochul said. "This legislation will ensure the pandemic does not create inaccessibility for voters during upcoming elections and help protect New Yorkers' access to the ballot."

You can register here for an absentee ballot.