Elections

New York State to allow absentee ballot voting through 2022 due to COVID-19 pandemic

By Paul Ross
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 8 days ago
New York State will allow absentee ballot voting through 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Absentee voting went into law in July 2020.

"No one should have to choose between exercising their right to vote and protecting their health and safety," Governor Hochul said. "This legislation will ensure the pandemic does not create inaccessibility for voters during upcoming elections and help protect New Yorkers' access to the ballot."

You can register here for an absentee ballot.

Kenneth Doran
7d ago

if you can't vote I. person then you ask for an absentee. if voting isn't important enough to ya to vote ON ELECTION DAY than oh well. anything after ELECTION DAY or before is an opportunity for fraud and grifting and we all know there is more than enough of that in NYS politics.

Pokipseeman
7d ago

Of course it is... After we just told them no... Watch for some surprising demonkkkrat wins come November. The state equivalent of 81 million votes will suddenly turn up...

Deirdre Martin
7d ago

People have always been allowed to request absentee ballots, even before Covid. How is this directive new? This article does not explain…

ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

