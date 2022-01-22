Team Braves Wrestling Club builds youth talent from the ground up — and all the way to the top — in Cheyenne

It is Conference Championship Saturday for Southeast Iowa wrestling teams, as they prepare to start up their postseason push. Mid-Prairie will make a trip north to Monticello for the River Valley Conference meet. The Golden Hawks have two grapplers ranked in the latest IAwrestle.com poll with Cael Garvey third at 195 lbs and Gannon Callahan 12th at 285 lbs for class 2A. Washington will head to Fairfield for the Southern Iowa Classic consisting of Southeast Conference schools, members of the South Central Conference, and Prairie City-Monroe. Aaron Boone is a perfect 40-0 to start his career and is ranked seventh at 113 lbs, the top freshman in the weight class. Sigourney-Keota already has a South Iowa Cedar League Dual Team Title with a perfect 23-0 dual record and now they will try to snatch the traditional tournament crown in Brooklyn. Reanah Utterback is fresh off her girls state title last weekend and is currently ranked sixth in the boys division at 106 lbs for class 1A. Cade Streigle is seventh at 195 lbs, Aidan Schuster eighth at 182 lbs, Jack Clarahan ninth at 170 lbs, and Conner Reed 11th at 220 lbs. The Southeast Iowa Super Conference tournament will be in Mediapolis that features area schools Highland, Columbus Community/Winfield-Mt. Union, and WACO. The Wildcats’ Lane Scorpil comes in at the number two spot for class 2A at 120 lbs. The Warriors have a pair ranked in class 1A with Jonah Clark fifth at 220 lbs and Louden Huisenga ninth at 145 lbs.

