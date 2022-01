The winter transfer window has been a quiet one for Chelsea, especially after the high expectations fans had going into the month of January. The Blues have made a number of signings, but none have been brought in to play for Thomas Tuchel’s first team. They kicked off the window by signing Lokomotiv Moscow defender Alsu Abdullina right before the turn of the new year to join Emma Hayes’ Chelsea Women. Further, the club has added Watford centerback Travis Akomeah and Derby County left back Dylan Williams to its books.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO