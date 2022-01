Ghostbusters: Afterlife was a movie that relied heavily on nostalgia for the original franchise. While many of the film’s references to the original 1986 movie were overt connections to the plot, there were also a lot of easter eggs and other references that were really just there to entertain the fans, which is not to say that didn’t work. However, it seems that one sequence, the one containing dozens of miniature Stay-Puft marshmallow men, wasn’t so much inspired by the original Ghostbusters as it was inspired by another classic 1984 movie, Gremlins.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO