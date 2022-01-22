ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 men hailed as heroes after saving woman, baby from Hanceville house fire

By Michael Clark
CBS 42
CBS 42
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0stVfB_0dsVIAM300

HANCEVILLE, Ala. ( WIAT ) — Two men in Hanceville are being hailed as heroes by the town mayor after they helped rescue a woman and her child from a burning house.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon on Whaley Avenue after neighbors saw smoke and flames coming from a single-story house.

“The spirit of God told me, you’ve got to go down there and see if somebody is in that house,” said Eddie White, a neighbor who happened to be driving in the area.

Once White arrived at the home, another stranger had also stopped. The men did not know each other.

“We were running down the street to the house. As we were getting up, like the gentleman said, he was yelling, ‘Is anybody in there?’ and we started to hear this woman screaming, ‘Help! My baby, my baby,” said Coby Tucker.

Tucker and White both said they stopped because of their faith.

“If you hear that voice, obey it and don’t even question it because minutes make a difference between life and death,” said White.

Neither man had a phone so they rushed to help the woman and her child to safety.

“The fire was already consuming the front door and I knew that wasn’t an option for her. She was pinned on the other side of her house, with her baby,” Tucker said. “I just remember running up grabbing the screen and ripping it out as hard as I could and luckily when I did that, a lot of the glass ripped as well and I just proceeded to rip the rest of the glass out of the window.”

While the men have no firefighting experience, they said instincts kicked in. The woman was able to hand the baby to Tucker through the window. The child was shielded in a car seat. After the child was out safely, the men also helped the mother.

“This girl was minutes from burning up. It was that close. The house was totally engulfed in flames,” said White.

While Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail called the two heroes, they insist they were just in the right place at the right time. They’re just humbled by the outcome.

“If you have the opportunity to help someone, take it. Our actions really can have great consequences for the good in other people’s lives,” said Tucker.

Both are just glad the woman and her child are OK. Two others also lived at the home but were not home at the time. All are staying with other family members tonight.

“I am not a hero, it just had to be done,” said White.

Neighbors in the community are trying to help the family get back on their feet. The Jackson/Jones family is accepting Zelle donations at lamarrj@yahoo.com.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

