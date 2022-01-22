Man with NC ties died of hypothermia while skiing with friends in western Montana

SULA, Montana (WNCN) — A skier who died of hypothermia in western Montana had ties to North Carolina.

William Benjamin Brown, 25, of Colorado was found Jan. 14 in the Lost Trail Ski Area, in Sula, Montana, according to a news release from Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton.

A search and rescue operation started the day before when Brown did not return that afternoon during skiing in the area, which is at the Montana/Idaho border.

“Sheriff Holton said the man had left his group of friends and was skiing alone at the time he went missing,” the news release said.

Brown was found “out of bounds” on the Idaho side of the divide by Lost Trail Ski Patrol, the news release said.

An autopsy determined he died of accidental hypothermia, the news release said.

Brown grew up in Statesville, North Carolina, and graduated from Statesville High School in 2014, according to his obituary. Moved to Denver, Colorado, and was taking classes at the University of Colorado at Boulder, his obituary said.

A visitation with Brown’s family is planned for Jan. 28 at Nicholson Funeral Home in Statesville. A celebration of life is set for 11 a.m. Jan. 29.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.