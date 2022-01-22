Expect to pay more for flowers this Valentine's Day

It’s another ongoing effect of the supply chain back up and now it may affect your Valentine’s Day: flowers. Florists say they’re getting charged more for everything from the crop to delivery and customers hoping to surprise someone with a bouquet will feel it this year.

“The prices are up high right now and then we're going into Valentine's Days so the prices are even higher,” said Scott Darhower, owner of Apple Blossoms Floral Design, a small flower shop in Tampa specializing in event arrangements.

According to the Florida Trucking Association, almost 95% of all the country’s flowers come from South America. Due to major supply chain backups, prices have doubled, even tripled for florists.

“ They're all charging more because they feel like fuel charges are up you know, gas prices are up all of that and even our shipping, everything coming in shipping is getting charged surcharges,” explained Felicia Glass designer at The Potting Shed in Tampa.

That’s why sending your love with a sweet-smelling bouquet this Valentine’s is likely going to cost you too.

“ Just know that you're going to pay a little bit more,” Glass said, “You're gonna get a wonderful product. It's gonna be beautiful as always, but it's just gonna cost a little bit more.”

While The Potting Shed plans to accept orders for pick up and delivery until the weekend of Valentine’s, Darhower says he can’t do it this year.

“We decided this year that we're going to bypass Valentine's Day, just due to the rose shortages and the costs and everything, due to the flowers,” he explained, “Also trying to get help. We can't find any help, you know, so it's just more to our advantage to bow out this year.”

Darhower says they will be open for day-of cash and carry out bouquets, but like The Potting Shed, customers can expect prices to be at least 25% higher.

Florists suggest if you plan on purchasing flowers this year, go online and book early. Keep in mind, Valentine’s Day is the Monday after Super Bowl.

