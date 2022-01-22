ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

After FBI raid, Henry Cuellar launches new TV ad for reelection campaign

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, is airing a new TV ad in which he says he will “never stop fighting for South Texas,” a sign that he is not backing away...

DFW Community News

Is Henry Cuellar’s Political Support Strong Enough to Weather an FBI Raid?

Late in the afternoon on January 19, as a cold front began to creep in from the north, rumors began spreading through Laredo. Prominent Democrats in the city—a deep blue stronghold—texted and called one another about a potential FBI raid on the office of nine-term congressman Henry Cuellar. “The FBI at Henry’s office. Are u aware?” came a text on my phone as I was on my way to an interview with one well-known organizer. The official confirmation arrived a few minutes after I did: the organizer looked at her phone, ashen-faced and silent. Within minutes, the news spread. A colorful citizen journalist, Priscilla Villarreal (a.k.a. Lagordiloca), began livestreaming the scene as FBI vehicles congregated in front of Cuellar’s campaign headquarters. Elsewhere in Laredo, as the sun set on a well-heeled community of handsome limestone houses, agents raided the congressman’s home.
LAREDO, TX
KTSA

Cuellar vows to win reelection despite FBI probe

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar announced today he is cooperating with the FBI at the same time he vowed to win his re-election campaign. “Let me be clear, I am seeking re-election and I intend to win,” Cuellar said. In a video posted to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
AL.com

FBI search Texas home of US Rep. Henry Cuellar in Azerbaijan probe

FBI agents searched near the Texas home of U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar on Wednesday as they conducted what an agency spokeswoman called “court-authorized law enforcement activity.”. The motive and scope of the search was not immediately known. But a reporter for The Monitor of McAllen, Texas, which first reported...
LAREDO, TX
Daily Mail

FBI raid on Rep. Henry Cuellar's Texas home and campaign headquarters 'is tied to wide-ranging probe into links between Azerbaijan and US businessmen'

The FBI raid on the Texas home and campaign headquarters of Rep. Henry Cuellar is reportedly related to a criminal probe into ties between several US businessmen and the former Soviet state of Azerbaijan. On Friday, federal agents were seen at Cuellar's home in Laredo, photographing trucks parked outside and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WLNS

FBI conducts ‘investigation’ at Laredo home of Congressman Henry Cuellar

The FBI late Wednesday was conducting an investigation at the South Texas home of U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat, who lives in Laredo, Border Report has learned. FBI Public Affairs Officer Rosanne Hughes wrote in an email to Border Report: “The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity."
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

FBI activity reported at the home of Henry Cuellar

Federal Bureau of Investigation activity has been spotted at the home of U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar, according to multiple news reports. The news was reported by Valerie Gonzalez of The Monitor, who broke the story shortly after 5 p.m. Gonzalez also shared photos of FBI personnel outside the home of the Congressman via social media.
LAREDO, TX
fox40jackson.com

FBI agents spotted outside home of Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar

FBI agents could be seen outside the Texas home of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) Wednesday conducting unknown law enforcement activity. “The FBI was present in the vicinity of Windridge Drive and Estate Drive in Laredo conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity,” the FBI said in a statement to Fox News. “The FBI cannot provide further comment on an ongoing investigation.”
LAREDO, TX
NBC News

Trump's rally in Texas can ignore his fake electors scandal. The Jan. 6 committee won't.

On Saturday, Trump is set to throw red meat to his base — and continue gearing up for a possible 2024 presidential run — at the Houston-area "Save America" rally. In this alternate reality, the ongoing investigation into his election scheming is all a witch hunt, those "alternate electors" were just trying to help America, and he and his fellow plotters are the real victims.
TEXAS STATE

