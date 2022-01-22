PowerSchool Operating System/Security Patching this Weekend

Following a rather frustrating release of Android 12 back in December, OnePlus is back with its first major update of 2022 for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. This time around, we don’t have any major new features coming to phones, but instead, the January Android Security Patch has arrived. Along with the Security Patch, OnePlus took this time to roll out a few bug fixes for its devices as it aims to clean things up with Android 12 and OxygenOS 12.

