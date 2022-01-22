ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

PowerSchool Operating System/Security Patching this Weekend

By Amy Ritterbusch
wellesleyps.org
 8 days ago

PowerSchool will be available for the majority...

wellesleyps.org

Comments / 0

Related
thebellevuegazette.com

7 Important Stadium Security Measures and Systems

Crowd control is one of the most crucial components of any basic security protocol. When large people gather at certain events or venues, it can be hard to maintain safety. That is why it is vital to make things visible and ensure the necessary precautions are put in place. Securing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
linuxtoday.com

Meet GENODE, a Framework to Create Operating Systems

Genode OS Framework is a toolkit for building highly secure special-purpose operating systems written in C++. It scales from embedded systems with as little as 4MB of memory to highly dynamic general-purpose workloads.
COMPUTERS
TrendHunter.com

Operating System Management Features

Microsoft has been steadily updating its newest operating system since its debut, and now it is overhauling the Windows 11 Task Manager. The Task Manager has had the same technical layout and visual design for nearly a decade, as the last update to this feature was during the era of Windows 8.
SOFTWARE
NWI.com

Ford and ADT to partner on vehicle security systems

Ford is partnering with ADT to launch an artificial intelligence-powered security system for vehicles. The Dearborn-based automaker and ADT are launching Canopy, which they say will help protect work or recreational equipment in vehicles and let owners monitor their property remotely with an app. It will be offered as a subscription service to help safeguard cargo areas in commercial trucks and vans.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerschool#Operating System#Powerschool Connectivity
wellesleyps.org

WPS Website Downtime 1/27/22

The Wellesley Public Schools District and School websites (https://wellesleyps.org/) will be down on Thursday, January 27, 2022 for a brief period between 4:00am – 10:00am. The website will be available for the majority of the time, however, there will be intermittent connectivity as the migration to the new server happens.
WELLESLEY, MA
TechSpot

McAfee issues security bulletin, patches bugs that can lead to system level privileges

In brief: McAfee Agent, a component of the company's ePolicy Orchestrator (ePO), is deployed to client machines to report data, status, and enforce policies. Earlier this week, the company released a security bulletin highlighting two CVEs affecting previous versions of the ePO Agent deployed to support ePO efforts. The company released an updated version of the Agent that effectively remediates the vulnerabilities, both of which received high severity ratings.
SOFTWARE
FOXBusiness

Ford and ADT to provide on-car video security system

Ford and ADT are going to be keeping an eye on your stuff. The automaker and security company are launching a new joint venture called Canopy that will provide on-vehicle video and audio monitoring to help secure gear that's stored onboard. The subscription-based system launching next year will primarily be...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Computers
Dark Reading

When Patching Security Flaws, Smarter Trumps Faster

Organizations that use the Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) to prioritize the patching of software security vulnerabilities reduce their potential exploitability compared with randomly fixing issues, but not by much. A new study shows it's better to focus on whether exploits have been created for the software flaws. The analysis...
SOFTWARE
techxplore.com

Flexible skin patch provides haptic feedback from a human operator to a remotely operated robot

A team of researchers from City University of Hong Kong, Dalian University of Technology, Tsinghua University and the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China has developed a flexible skin patch that can provide haptic feedback to and from a person and a robot, allowing for teleoperated robots. They have published their results in Science Advances.
ENGINEERING
thefastmode.com

Hunters Secures $68M Funding to Boost its Security Operations Platform

Hunters this week announced a $68 million Series C round led by growth equity firm Stripes. The new funding brings the total investment in Hunters to $118 million. Hunters’ SOC Platform empowers security teams to automatically identify and respond to incidents that matter across the entire attack surface. Global enterprises, including leading Fortune 500 companies in financial services, media, retail and manufacturing choose Hunters as their main SOC platform, replacing their SIEM.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

PowerSchool to acquire school attendance technology company Kinvolved

Education software company PowerSchool Holdings Inc. has reached an agreement to acquire Kinvolved Inc., a company that supports schools’ efforts to get students to attend classes using a variety of communications technologies. PowerSchool (NYSE: PWSC) already helps school districts track attendance, but adding Kinvolved technology could help school districts...
ECONOMY
Phandroid

OnePlus rolls out January Security Patch to OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro

Following a rather frustrating release of Android 12 back in December, OnePlus is back with its first major update of 2022 for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro. This time around, we don’t have any major new features coming to phones, but instead, the January Android Security Patch has arrived. Along with the Security Patch, OnePlus took this time to roll out a few bug fixes for its devices as it aims to clean things up with Android 12 and OxygenOS 12.
CELL PHONES
hunker.com

The 5 Best DIY Home Security Systems for 2022

Home security is essential to protect your most valuable investment. Your home is your sanctuary, and you deserve to live in confidence with a tailored home security system that meets your needs. Sometimes, that means taking matters into our own hands!. The world of home security has evolved rapidly over...
HOME & GARDEN
bostonnews.net

Intranet Operating System Security market may set new growth | Symantec, Intel Security, IBM

A new statistical surveying study titled Intranet Operating System Security Market investigates a few critical features identified with Intranet Operating System Security Market covering industry condition, division examination, and focused scene. Down to earth ideas of the market are referenced in a straightforward and unassuming way in this report. A far-reaching and exhaustive essential investigation report features various actualities, for example, improvement factors, business upgrade systems, measurable development, monetary benefit or misfortune to support peruses and customers to comprehend the market on a global scale.
SOFTWARE
xda-developers

OxygenOS 11.1.8.8 for the OnePlus Nord brings January 2022 security patches

After rolling out the Android security patches for January 2022 to the flagship OnePlus 9 series earlier this month, OnePlus released similar updates with the latest security patches to the OnePlus Nord CE, Nord N10, and Nord N200. The company is now releasing an OxygenOS update for the original OnePlus Nord, which includes the Android security patches for January 2022 and some stability improvements.
CELL PHONES
player.one

Dauntless: Patch 1.9.0 Upgrades the Bounty System; New Dawn Season Begins

A new season has begun for Dauntless, the epic free-to-play action RPG developed by Phoenix Labs. The New Dawn season brings new weekly challenges, story quests, Reward Cache items, and Platinum Store offerings. Specific to this season are Shady Coins that allow you to unlock some pirate-themed cosmetics. The developers...
VIDEO GAMES
wellesleyps.org

New Surveillance Testing Plan/Details

I hope everyone is enjoying a well-deserved weekend!. Please see the important message from David Lussier, the Superintendent of Schools, regarding surveillance testing. This message was sent to the WPS community on Saturday, January 22nd. Changes to Viral Testing Program. This week the state announced important changes to its viral...
EDUCATION
TechRadar

Ubuntu has a pretty serious security flaw, so patch now

Cybersecurity researchers have discovered a major flaw in one of Linux’s most popular distros - Ubuntu, and are urging all users to patch immediately. As reported on Ubuntu’s website, two researchers - William Luil and Jamila Hill-Daniel - discovered a vulnerability that allows malicious actors to crash the system, or run software in administrator mode.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy