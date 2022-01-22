ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Guarding cage Friday

Sorokin will be stationed between the pipes for Friday's home game against Arizona, Brian...

CBS Sports

2022 NBA trade deadline rumors: Knicks' Julius Randle, Hawks' John Collins could be available

If you're trying to keep track of who's being shopped, who's staying put, the buyers, the sellers and the teams that are "considering all of our options," this is the place to be. The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. ET, and, as it approaches, we promise that we're maintaining our flexibility while aggressively looking for opportunities to improve. As always.
NBA
CBS Sports

Capitals' Ilya Samsonov: Gets the teeth

Samsonov made 26 saves on 29 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Sharks on Wednesday. Samsonov couldn't quite handle the Sharks in this one, and his offense did him no favors. The 24-year-old had not played in his team's previous four contests, though he had not been playing particularly poorly beforehand. Samsonov has a 13-5-2 record to his name with a 2.77 GAA and .903 save percentage.
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Matt Murray: Guarding cage Thursday

Murray will get the starting nod for Thursday's home tilt with Carolina. Murray is coming off his best start of the season Tuesday, posting a 32-save shutout against the Sabres. He improved his season GAA and save percentage to 3.05 and .904, respectively. The 27-year-old is 1-2-0 at home despite a strong 1.81 GAA in four games.
NHL
Yardbarker

Could The Leafs Move Ilya Mikheyev For A Defenseman At The Trade Deadline?

Like many NHL teams, the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking for help. Fortunately for them, there will be high-quality blueliners available by the March 21 trade deadline, but they will be costly to any team that wins the bidding war for their services. That said, the Leafs can definitely be...
NHL
PensBurgh

Add “collapsed lung” to your Penguins weird injury Bingo card

Drew O’Connor has been a bit on the fringes of the lineup and roster for a while, he played one game recently on January 2nd and then was added to the COVID list. When O’Connor returned, it was out in California, playing January 13th against Los Angeles and then again on January 15th against San Jose. The Penguins returned from the west coast soon after and announced O’Connor was on the injured reserve with an unspecified injury. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli was able to specify just what the injury was, and, look out!
NHL
CBS Sports

Suns' Chris Paul: Puts up triple-double, Suns win

Paul posted 21 points (5-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, 14 assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 134-124 win over the Timberwolves. The veteran continues to guide the West-leading Suns to win after win, and this was yet another dominant fantasy performance. Paul contributed across all categories -- including a blocked shot -- while knocking down four three-pointers and working his way to the line nine times, his most in any game since Nov. 26. Paul's overall numbers are fantastic -- 14.7 PPG, 10.2 APG, 4.5 RPG, 1.9 SPG -- but what's most impressive is his durability. Once one of the league's biggest injury liabilities, Paul missed only four games last season and is yet to sit out a single contest in 2021-22.
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Out Friday

Mitchell (concussion) is out Friday against the Grizzlies, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports. There was initial optimism that Mitchell could return Friday, but he'll miss a sixth straight game. The Jazz will be without Rudy Gobert (calf) as well.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Ejected Wednesday

Lamb was ejected during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's game against the Hornets, James Boyd of The Indianapolis Star reports. With the Pacers down big in the fourth quarter, Lamb received a second technical foul and was subsequently ejected. He finished with six points, one assist, one steal and one block across 15 minutes of action.
NBA
CBS Sports

Giants' Antonio Williams: Signs with Giants

The Giants signed Williams to a reserve/future contract Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Williams spent most of the last two seasons on Buffalo's practice squad, but he'll now land a new opportunity with the Giants. He's appeared in just one regular-season NFL game, and he rushed 12 times for 63 yards and two touchdowns.
NFL
CBS Sports

NBA Power Rankings: Suns keep dominating; Anthony Davis' return gives Lakers hope; Cavs taking league by storm

The All-Star break is less than a month away, which means it's time to start taking a closer look at the standings and the playoff picture. If you peruse the Eastern Conference, you'll see a gigantic logjam at the top of the pecking order that will bring a smile to the faces of basketball purists who champion parity and detest the so-called superteam era.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Posts strong effort off bench

Powell totaled 15 points (5-5 FG, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, one block and two steals in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 132-112 win over the Trail Blazers. Powell was perfect from the field and tied for third on the team with 15 points despite logging just 18 minutes. He was also the only Dallas player with multiple steals in the victory. This was only the second time in his past seven games that Powell has scored 10 or more points, so he isn't on the fantasy radar for the time being.
NBA

