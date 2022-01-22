Islanders' Ilya Sorokin: Guarding cage Friday

Paul posted 21 points (5-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, 14 assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 134-124 win over the Timberwolves. The veteran continues to guide the West-leading Suns to win after win, and this was yet another dominant fantasy performance. Paul contributed across all categories -- including a blocked shot -- while knocking down four three-pointers and working his way to the line nine times, his most in any game since Nov. 26. Paul's overall numbers are fantastic -- 14.7 PPG, 10.2 APG, 4.5 RPG, 1.9 SPG -- but what's most impressive is his durability. Once one of the league's biggest injury liabilities, Paul missed only four games last season and is yet to sit out a single contest in 2021-22.

