Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Facing Stars Friday

We’re past the halfway point; as of right now, the Detroit Red Wings have more questions than definitive answers. The success of the top line is evident. Lucas Raymond, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Dylan Larkin make up one of the most fearsome units in the NHL. Beyond that, however, depth becomes a very concerning issue. A few names stand out from the crowd — Robby Fabbri in particular — but, for the most part, depth has been an exercise in frustration with the team. Regression, bad puck luck, and a power play that can only be described as impotent are the key culprits. That, and a lack of talent — but we’ll get to that later.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO