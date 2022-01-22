ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wings' Alex Nedeljkovic: Facing Stars Friday

Nedejkovic will get the starting nod for Friday's home tilt with the Stars,...

Nedeljkovic yanked as Red Wings give up eight in wild loss to Chicago

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic was pulled for just the second time this season in his team’s 8–5 loss to Chicago on Wednesday. Nedeljkovic, 26, allowed four goals on 16 shots in the first period as the Red Wings fell behind 4–0 against the Hawks. Backup goaltender Calvin Pickard replaced Nedeljkovic for the final two periods and stopped 18 of 21 shots the rest of the way.
2022 NBA trade deadline rumors: Knicks' Julius Randle, Hawks' John Collins could be available

If you're trying to keep track of who's being shopped, who's staying put, the buyers, the sellers and the teams that are "considering all of our options," this is the place to be. The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. ET, and, as it approaches, we promise that we're maintaining our flexibility while aggressively looking for opportunities to improve. As always.
Alex Nedeljkovic
RED FRIDAY

Employees at Zeck Ford in Leavenworth show their spirit on Red Friday in advance of the AFC championship game on Sunday. The Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium. The winner goes to the Super Bowl. MARK ROUNTREE/LEAVENWORTH TIMES.
Red Wings Return Home to Face Toronto After Big Win

The Detroit Red Wings look to play two good games in a row when they host the archrival Toronto Maple Leafs. The Red Wings are back to .500 on the season after last night’s 3-2 SO win in Pittsburgh. Toronto have won two in a row and are 7-2-1...
Gameday: Leafs at Red Wings

7 PM on SN, BSDET (this is not the HNIC game, that’s the Oilers at Canadiens) Tonight’s game marks the beginning of the payback for all those skipped games earlier in the season. Two more games are packed into the start of the week before the All-Star Break which gives the Leafs five days off. Then shit gets real with games every two to three days.
Red Wings Midseason overperformers and underperformers

We’re past the halfway point; as of right now, the Detroit Red Wings have more questions than definitive answers. The success of the top line is evident. Lucas Raymond, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Dylan Larkin make up one of the most fearsome units in the NHL. Beyond that, however, depth becomes a very concerning issue. A few names stand out from the crowd — Robby Fabbri in particular — but, for the most part, depth has been an exercise in frustration with the team. Regression, bad puck luck, and a power play that can only be described as impotent are the key culprits. That, and a lack of talent — but we’ll get to that later.
Niners Fans Who Live in LA Ready to Represent the Red and Gold

LOS ANGELES (KPIX) — Many 49ers fans are heading to Los Angeles for the NFC Championship game against the Rams, but not all the fans wearing red and gold in the stands will be from the Bay Area. The number of home-grown LA area 49ers fans is exploding. “I wore my jersey to work today and my friend said, ‘You’re a 49ers fan?’ And I said, ‘Yep. What’s up?!'” said Annette, a 49ers fan and Los Angeles resident. KPIX connected with several members of the Saloon Squad, a Los Angeles-based 49ers booster club, as they prepare to root against the Rams. Many of the...
Add “collapsed lung” to your Penguins weird injury Bingo card

Drew O’Connor has been a bit on the fringes of the lineup and roster for a while, he played one game recently on January 2nd and then was added to the COVID list. When O’Connor returned, it was out in California, playing January 13th against Los Angeles and then again on January 15th against San Jose. The Penguins returned from the west coast soon after and announced O’Connor was on the injured reserve with an unspecified injury. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli was able to specify just what the injury was, and, look out!
Penguins' Casey DeSmith in Goal Friday vs. Red Wings

According to Pittsburgh Penguins reporter Michelle Crechiolo, backup goaltender Casey DeSmith will get the start tonight against the Detroit Red Wings. DeSmith starts ahead of number one netminder Tristan Jarry, who stopped 27 of 29 shots in Pittsburgh’s 2-1 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken Thursday night. DeSmith has...
Suns' Chris Paul: Puts up triple-double, Suns win

Paul posted 21 points (5-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, 14 assists, one block and one steal across 37 minutes during Friday's 134-124 win over the Timberwolves. The veteran continues to guide the West-leading Suns to win after win, and this was yet another dominant fantasy performance. Paul contributed across all categories -- including a blocked shot -- while knocking down four three-pointers and working his way to the line nine times, his most in any game since Nov. 26. Paul's overall numbers are fantastic -- 14.7 PPG, 10.2 APG, 4.5 RPG, 1.9 SPG -- but what's most impressive is his durability. Once one of the league's biggest injury liabilities, Paul missed only four games last season and is yet to sit out a single contest in 2021-22.
Giants' Antonio Williams: Signs with Giants

The Giants signed Williams to a reserve/future contract Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Williams spent most of the last two seasons on Buffalo's practice squad, but he'll now land a new opportunity with the Giants. He's appeared in just one regular-season NFL game, and he rushed 12 times for 63 yards and two touchdowns.
Pacers' Jeremy Lamb: Ejected Wednesday

Lamb was ejected during the fourth quarter of Wednesday's game against the Hornets, James Boyd of The Indianapolis Star reports. With the Pacers down big in the fourth quarter, Lamb received a second technical foul and was subsequently ejected. He finished with six points, one assist, one steal and one block across 15 minutes of action.
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Posts strong effort off bench

Powell totaled 15 points (5-5 FG, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, one block and two steals in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 132-112 win over the Trail Blazers. Powell was perfect from the field and tied for third on the team with 15 points despite logging just 18 minutes. He was also the only Dallas player with multiple steals in the victory. This was only the second time in his past seven games that Powell has scored 10 or more points, so he isn't on the fantasy radar for the time being.
NBA Power Rankings: Suns keep dominating; Anthony Davis' return gives Lakers hope; Cavs taking league by storm

The All-Star break is less than a month away, which means it's time to start taking a closer look at the standings and the playoff picture. If you peruse the Eastern Conference, you'll see a gigantic logjam at the top of the pecking order that will bring a smile to the faces of basketball purists who champion parity and detest the so-called superteam era.
