Stars' Alexander Radulov: Good to go Friday

Gilgeous-Alexander won't return to Friday's game against the Pacers due to a right ankle sprain, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. Gilgeous-Alexander went to the locker room after rolling his ankle in the third quarter, and he'll be unable to return to close out the game. He recorded 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-6 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block in 17 minutes prior to his departure. Whether the 23-year-old is available Monday against the Trail Blazers remains to be seen.
Comments / 0