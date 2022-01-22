ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Stars' Alexander Radulov: Good to go Friday

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Radulov (not injury related) will be in Friday's lineup against Detroit,...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

2022 NBA trade deadline rumors: Knicks' Julius Randle, Hawks' John Collins could be available

If you're trying to keep track of who's being shopped, who's staying put, the buyers, the sellers and the teams that are "considering all of our options," this is the place to be. The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. ET, and, as it approaches, we promise that we're maintaining our flexibility while aggressively looking for opportunities to improve. As always.
NBA
The Hockey Writers

Rangers’ 3 Trade Targets From Blackhawks

The New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks are two Original Six franchises headed in different directions. The Blueshirts have completed their rebuild and are a contender in the Eastern Conference due to their success at the midway point of the 2021-22 season. The Blackhawks are continuing to evaluate the talent on their roster to determine which players are significant to build around.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Braden Holtby: Starting Friday

Holtby will be in net Friday versus the Capitals, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports. Holtby rides a three-game winning streak (albeit with nine goals allowed) into a matchup with his former team. The 32-year-old has a 2.60 GAA and .917 save percentage through 21 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Radek Faksa: Playing Friday

Coach Rick Bowness expects Faksa (illness) to play Friday versus Washington, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports. Faksa returns after missing two games with a non-COVID illness. The forward has 11 points this season but none in his last eight contests.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Radulov
CBS Sports

Bulls' Tyler Cook: Good to go Wednesday

Cook (eye) will play Wednesday against the Raptors, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Cook took an elbow to the face during Monday's game against the Thunder and was forced to exit the game early. However, it appears the injury wasn't severe enough to keep him out of Wednesday's matchup with Toronto. Cook is averaging 4.3 points and 3.5 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game this season, and he should retain his spot in the rotation barring any setbacks.
NBA
CBS Sports

Stars' John Klingberg: Good to go

Klingberg (upper body) is expected to return to the lineup for Friday's game versus the Capitals, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports. Klingberg will likely slot into a top-four role and a spot on Dallas' No. 1 power-play unit against Washington. The 29-year-old defender has racked up 22 points through 34 contests this campaign, so fantasy managers can deploy him with confidence Friday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Luke Glendening: Suiting up Friday

Glendening (undisclosed) is in Friday's lineup against the Capitals, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports. Glendening suffered a minor injury in a fight Tuesday but he won't miss any time. The veteran winger has eight points through 40 games this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

76ers' Danny Green: Good to go Thursday

Green (hip) will play Thursday against the Lakers and will have a workload restriction of about 15 minutes, Noah Levick of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. The 34-year-old was considered probable for Thursday's contest and will be available as expected versus Los Angeles. Green has averaged 6.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.3 steals in 23.7 minutes this season, though he won't have his full workload in his return from the seven-game absence.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports

Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Good to go Wednesday

Robinson (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Heat. As expected, Robinson will suit up following a one-game absence and will presumably start. As a starter this month, he's averaging 11.9 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in 26.2 minutes.
NBA
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Ja Morant: Good to go Wednesday

Morant (personal) will play Wednesday against the Spurs, Bruno Passos of PoundingTheRock.com reports. As expected, Morant is available for Wednesday's game despite missing practice on Tuesday due to personal reasons. The 22-year-old star is averaging 25.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.9 assists in 32.9 minutes per game this season.
NBA
CBS Sports

Rockets' Christian Wood: Good to go

Wood (illness) is available for Friday's matchup with the Trail Blazers, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports. Wood drew a questionable designation heading into the contest, as he was feeling under the weather. It looks like the issue will not be enough to keep him sidelined. Look for the big man to take on his usual workload assuming he avoids any setbacks.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Day'Ron Sharpe: Good to go Saturday

Sharpe (illness) is off the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Warriors. Sharpe returns following a one-game absence. He's started in his past eight appearances, but Nicolas Claxton will presumably enter the starting five sooner than later. Once that happens, Sharpe's 19.5 minutes per game during this stretch will likely be reduced.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Won't return Friday

Gilgeous-Alexander won't return to Friday's game against the Pacers due to a right ankle sprain, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. Gilgeous-Alexander went to the locker room after rolling his ankle in the third quarter, and he'll be unable to return to close out the game. He recorded 10 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-6 FT), three assists, two rebounds, two steals and a block in 17 minutes prior to his departure. Whether the 23-year-old is available Monday against the Trail Blazers remains to be seen.
NBA
CBS Sports

Canucks' Bo Horvat: Good to go Saturday

Horvat has cleared the NHL's COVID-19 protocols and will play Saturday in Calgary. Horvat sat out five games while in protocols. He was producing consistently prior to his absence, putting up nine points -- and 25 hits, for good measure -- in his last 11 games.
NHL
numberfire.com

Josh Hart (ankle) available, starting Friday night for Pelicans; Nickeil Alexander-Walker to bench

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart will start Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Hart had missed time recently due to a sprained left ankle. However, after coming into the weekend with a questionable tag, he is receiving the green light to take the court against Denver. He'll also immediately return to the starting lineup, sending Nickeil Alexander-Walker back to a bench role.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy