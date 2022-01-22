ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Most vaccinated workers can skip quarantine if they’re asymptomatic, city says

By Staff Reports
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 8 days ago

Most residents exposed to someone with COVID-19 will still be allowed to go to work instead of quarantining as long as they’re vaccinated and follow some guidelines, according to new rules issued this week by Long Beach health officials.

Until now, the vast majority of people in Long Beach who’d been exposed to someone with COVID-19 were required to stay home from work while they quarantined for at least five days. The only exception was people who’d received their booster shots or who weren’t yet eligible for boosters. Boosted residents are allowed to skip quarantine altogether as long as they are asymptomatic, test negative for the virus and wear masks around others.

But as of Tuesday, anyone who’s been fully vaccinated (no booster required) is allowed to go to work during their quarantine period as long as they’re asymptomatic—with a few caveats. Health care employees, for instance, may still be required to finish a longer quarantine .

What does that mean in practice?

For the unvaccinated:

You must quarantine for at least five days after being exposed to someone with COVID-19. If you test negative on day five and show no symptoms, you can end the quarantine. If you don’t test, you can end your quarantine 10 days after the exposure as long as you remained asymptomatic.

For the vaccinated:

You must follow the same quarantine procedures, but you may go to work as long as the following conditions are met:

  • You’re  asymptomatic
  • You test negative three to five days after the exposure
  • You monitor for any COVID-19 symptoms such as fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting or diarrhea
  • You wear a surgical or N95 or KN95 mask around others for 10 days
  • You follow “all other recommended non-pharmaceutical interventions (e.g. avoiding crowds, avoiding poorly ventilated indoor spaces, maintaining a distancing of at least six feet from others, frequent handwashing),” according to a city announcement.
For the vaccinated and boosted:

If you’re fully vaccinated and you’ve had a COVID-19 booster, you do not need to quarantine following an exposure as long as you don’t develop symptoms.

You should test immediately, and if negative, should test again on day five after the last contact. You must wear a well-fitting medical-grade mask while around others for 10 days after the exposure.

You can read the full order with the changes here .

Regardless of vaccination status, anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 or who develops symptoms is still required to follow the city’s self-isolation orders here .

The post Most vaccinated workers can skip quarantine if they're asymptomatic, city says appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 1

Long beach Cali
7d ago

this way the vaccinated get a free pass in spreading covid, how nice, fearless leaders

Reply
6
 

