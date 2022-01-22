ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Trump Communications Chief's SUV Stolen In Paramus, Dumped In Newark, Police Say

By Jerry DeMarco
 8 days ago
Anthony Scaramucci Photo Credit: Jdarsie11, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Somewhere Donald Trump may be giggling.

The tsunami of vehicle thefts in North Jersey claimed one of the former president's antagonists when someone snatched a 2021 Mercedes Benz owned by onetime White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci from outside a Paramus home.

As with just about all of the thefts reported in North Jersey's wealthier counties, the SUV was left unlocked a with a spare key fob inside when it was stolen off Ridgewood Avenue, borough police said.

"The Mooch" was one of the lucky ones, though: As with most cases, the flashy financier's wheels were dumped in Newark.

Brick City police recovered the ride using a GPS tracker and returned it to him.

“Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara congratulates Captain W. Wilson and members of the Criminal Intelligence Unit for tracking down and recovering the stolen vehicle of former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci,” the department tweeted.

Scaramucci, a Harvard law school graduate and former Goldman Sachs banker who founded the global hedge fund SkyBridge Capital, didn't last two weeks as Trump's chief mouthpiece before he was fired for leaking slipping information to the media.

He has since turned to attacking the former POTUS, calling him “maniacally narcissistic...full-blown racist...low life...son of a bitch" who's “off his rocker."

Things clearly haven't gone so well for Scaramucci recently.

In addition to the high-profile vehicle theft, his proposal to launch a Bitcoin-based investment fund was rejected Thursday by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which called it too risky.

