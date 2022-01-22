ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tech Stocks Just Had Their Worst Week Since March 2020 as Peloton and Netflix Scared Investors

By Ari Levy, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nasdaq suffered its steepest weekly drop since March 2020, dropping 7.6%. Bad news from Peloton and Netflix raised concern that consumer demand is weakening as investors gear up for quarterly results from the biggest companies. IBM, Microsoft and Intel all report results next week. Peloton fell below its...

