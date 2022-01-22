Tea prepares to honor those who served with veterans memorial

TEA, S.D. (KELO) — One of the fastest growing communities in South Dakota is raising money to help honor those who have served.

The Tea Veterans Memorial is a project years in the making.

“Just a matter of finding the people and the resources to get it organized because this is the year we’re going to get it done,” Tea Veterans Memorial Committee Treasurer Janelle Boots said.

The goal is to raise $150,000. The committee behind the memorial started with six people. They now have more than 25 members and have collected $80,000.

“It’s something that they really believe in and that’s why we’ve been getting more volunteers and more projects that have come up, little events that are planned as fundraisers,” Boots said.

“I will be your designated Bingo caller,” Tea resident & sprint car driver Justin Henderson said.

This Sunday’s fundraiser at Squealer’s Smoke Shack in Tea will showcase the bingo calling skills of sprint car champion Justin Henderson. The Tea resident’s dad and grandpa are both veterans.

“There’s many reasons for me to be involved, also it’s part of your civic duty. If there’s anything that I can do for our veterans in this area, I appreciate all they’ve done to allow us to be here today and speak freely,” Henderson said.

With fundraising more than 50% complete, the committee hopes to break ground by Memorial Day and dedicate the memorial by Veterans Day.

“Main and third is right there at our new sports complex so that’s going to look phenomenal out front,” Henderson said.

“We’ve got the materials on order. We had to get enough down so we could get the ordered so we have them here so we can get that done by Veterans Day when we want to have everything dedicated,” Boots said.

Meaning there’s still time to get involved.

Sunday’s fundraiser starts at 2 p.m. at Squealer’s Smoke Shack in Tea.

Click HERE for information on how to donate to the Tea Veterans Memorial project. They also have a gofundme account.

