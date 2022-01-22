ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Man, 73, pleads not guilty to shooting former girlfriend

By Jason Kotowski
 8 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 73-year-old man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend multiple times pleaded not guilty Friday to charges including attempted murder.

Martin Williams was ordered held on $1.1 million bail. He’s due back in court Jan. 31.

Martin Williams stood in court during his arraignment Friday on charges including attempted murder.

It’s alleged Williams fired multiple shots at the woman Monday in the 500 block of West Columbus Street. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. Prosecutors said in court she suffered several bullet wounds.

Williams was arrested without incident Wednesday in the 4600 block of Mountain Vista Drive, according to police. In a separate case, he pleaded no contest Friday to drunk and disorderly conduct.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

