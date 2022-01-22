ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

UCHealth Reports ‘Incidental’ COVID-19 Cases Now Make Up Majority of Hospitalized with Virus

By Jonson Kuhn
northfortynews
northfortynews
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UCHealth is seeing a shift in its patient population with the Omicron variant of COVID-19. Based on a recent chart review, a majority of the patients who were hospitalized with COVID-19 in mid-January were admitted for reasons other than virus-like heart attacks, strokes, injuries, and other illnesses. Of the...

northfortynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

NC treasurer’s report critical of how hospitals bill poor

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina nonprofit hospitals too often are billing poor people for medical care when they should write the expenses off as a result of their tax-exempt status, according to a report released Wednesday by the state treasurer’s office. The report, developed by the State Health Plan and the National Academy of State […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Majority Of Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations And Deaths In 2021 Among Unvaccinated

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Heading into the third year of the pandemic, about 75 percent of Pennsylvanian adults are fully vaccinated, but most of the people who are dying or hospitalized are not. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said data from 2021 and the first four days of 2022 shows that unvaccinated people or those not fully vaccinated accounted for 78 percent of cases, 85 percent of hospitalizations and 84 percent of deaths. “The odds are clearly stacked in favor of people who are vaccinated,” Acting Health Secretary Keara Klinepeter said. “We also know that vaccine boosters provide a greater level of protection from severe illness and death. That’s why we strongly recommend everyone 12 and older to get a booster dose now.” COVID-19 hospitalizations are continuing to rise in Pennsylvania, though not as sharply as previous weeks. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday was 3.8 percent higher than last week, the Health Department said. The state averaged 25,417 new cases a day last week, also a slight increase. The Allegheny County Health Department also released its weekly COVID-19 data on Tuesday. It reported 22,326 cases from Jan. 9-15 and 38 more deaths.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Coronavirus
Local
Colorado Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Covid#Uchealth#The Hospitals#Omicron#Covid 19 Positive#Ppe
cbs4indy.com

3,363 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 9,870 new cases reported in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health on Monday reported 3,363 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 9,870 new cases. No new deaths were reported, which is typical coming out of a weekend as hospitals report weekend data to the state on the following Monday. Any COVID-19 deaths that occurred over the weekend are backdated and included in IDH’s Tuesday report.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts Department of Health data reveals nearly half of COVID-19 hospitalizations are incidental

A report revealed Thursday that nearly half of COVID-19 hospitalizations are incidental. This week, the Massachusetts Department of Health began tracking virus hospitalizations differently by separating diagnosis into two different categories, primary and incidental. Of the 3,192 hospitalized COVID-19 patients statewide on January 18th, 1,666 (52.2%) patients were reported as...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Brazos County Health District, overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases, will stop reporting local virus numbers

The Brazos County Health District will no longer report the number of local COVID-19 cases; health department officials announced the change due to the health district being unable to “keep up” with the increase in cases, according to Dr. Seth Sullivan, the Brazos County Health Authority, during a press conference via Zoom on Friday.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Davis Enterprise

COVID cases declining but hospitalizations are up

Yolo County reported 754 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and Thursday, a two-day total that would have been unheard of even during the worst of last year’s winter surge but now actually marks an improvement over the last several weeks. Daily new cases continue to drop on the UC...
DAVIS, CA
northfortynews

northfortynews

Fort Collins, CO
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

Northern Colorado's Weekly Independent Local News

 http://northfortynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy