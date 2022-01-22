ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Cramer Says He'd Buy Disney After Its Shares Slid on Negative Netflix News

By Kevin Stankiewicz, CNBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday he views the sell-off in Disney as a buying opportunity for investors. "I want to own stocks that are brought down in a guilt-by-association fiasco and that's exactly what happened to Disney today," the "Mad Money" host said. Netflix's forecast of slowing subscriber growth...

Benzinga

Jim Cramer Buys More Disney Stock, Highlights 'Key Differences' From Netflix

The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) was the worst-performing stock in the Dow Jones Industrial Average last year and it's not showing any signs of improvement so far in 2022. Less than a month into the new year, Disney shares are down nearly 12% year-to-date, but Jim Cramer thinks the sell-off is overdone. Here's why.
NBC San Diego

Big Swings in the Market Are More Normal Than Investors Might Expect, But Things Could Get Worse

Stocks gyrated wildly in the past week, with big intraday swings that moved indexes several percentage points in both directions. The big moves are unusual, but they are not uncommon when the indexes are down substantially. This latest bout is triggered by the Federal Reserve's shift to what could be a rate-hiking strategy that is more aggressive than expected.
NBC San Diego

What to Watch Today: Wall Street's Worst Market Sell-Off Since March 2020 Continues

Volatility continued Friday, with Dow futures swinging wildly. Dow stock Chevron fell nearly 3% in the premarket, retreating from a record after an earnings miss. Apple, also a Dow component, was a bright spot in what's shaping up to be another dismal day, rising more than 2.5% in the premarket following strong earnings. Nasdaq futures actually turned positive. (CNBC)
Android Central

Disney Plus takes its fight to Netflix by expanding into 53 new markets

Disney Plus plans to expand into more than 50 new markets this year. The streaming service aims to reach more than 160 countries by fiscal 2023. It is expected to begin expanding in various regions this summer, including South Africa, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates. Disney Plus surpassed more...
NBC San Diego

Cramer's Lightning Round: Callon Petroleum Has More Upside Ahead

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. ArcBest: "I like trucking. I like ArcBest, but you know what, we did that really good compare last night of Union Pacific versus CSX, and Union Pacific's intermodal business is really good. I'd rather go with diversification."
MarketWatch

Netflix stock bounces off 22-month low after Pershing Square hedge fund buys shares

Shares of Netflix Inc. NFLX, +9.15% bounced 4.8% in premarket trading Thursday, off a 22-month closing low in the previous session, after Bill Ackman said his Pershing Square Capital Management hedge fund bought 3.1 million of the streaming video services company's shares "beginning on Friday and over the past several days." Based on Wednesday's closing price of $359.70, which was the lowest since March 27, 2020, the shares purchased would be valued at about $1.12 billion, or about 0.7% of Netflix's market capitalization of $159.33 billion. Ackman's announcement comes after the stock had plunged 30.3% amid a five-day losing streak, highlighted by the 21.8% selloff on Friday after a disappointing fourth-quarter report and outlook. Pershing Square didn't own any Netflix shares at the end of the third quarter, according to the latest 13F filing. The stock has tumbled 45.7% over the past three months through Wednesday, while the S&P 500.
invezz.com

Jim Cramer: today’s Fed meeting could provide a buying opportunity

Jim Cramer explains how equity investors should play the Fed meeting on Wednesday. Former Fed governor Frederic Mishkin says less than four rate hikes won't be a good idea. The benchmark S&P 500 index is down a little under 10% for the year. All eyes are on the U.S. Federal...
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Thrashed By Dogecoin Creator Over Recommending Netflix

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) co-creator Billy Markus took a dig at CNBC presenter Jim Cramer on Monday. What Happened: “Why does anyone add NFA [Not Financial Advice] if this dude can just do this and lose everyone money,” Markus said in reference to Cramer on Twitter. Markus also reposted...
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says It's 'Too Late To Sell' Bitcoin And Ethereum

"Mad Money" host Jim Cramer says there's reason to believe the large-scale crypto sell-off may be coming to an end soon. What Happened: Basing his views on technical analyst Tom DeMark, Cramer said on Monday both Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) could be looking at downside trend exhaustion bottoms this week.
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On AT&T, GoodRx And More

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he doesn’t hate AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T. Cramer said GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) is a "stock whose time has come and went. They bought a lot of companies. They did a roll-up, and then they did one roll-up too many, and then I had to say goodbye, and that’s where it remains."
invezz.com

CNBC’s Mad Money host, Jim Cramer, says Dogecoin (DOGE) is a security

Jim Cramer has stated that Dogecoin is a security. He urged investors to be careful when investing in the meme coin. Dogecoin’s adoption has grown significantly over the past year. Dogecoin investors have received a warning from Jim Cramer, CNBC’s Mad Money host. According to Cramer, Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) was...
