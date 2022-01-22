ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Join the Global Fight Against Human Trafficking virtual workshop

By Marisel Maldonado
 8 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California will be holding a virtual workshop on the international fight against human trafficking.

The virtual workshop will take place on Feb. 2 from 12-1:30 p.m. on the Microsoft Teams app.

Click here to pre-register for the workshop .

The office is teaming up with the Department of Homeland Security, FBI and the San Francisco Collaborative Against Human Trafficking for the Global Fight Against Human Trafficking event. Speakers will discuss the international scope of human trafficking and how other nations are combating it.

Here is a list of speakers:

Stephanie Hinds
United States Attorney for the Northern District of California

Cardell Morant
Director, Department of Homeland Security, Center for Countering Human Trafficking

Remedios Gomez-Arnau
Consul General, Consulate General for Mexico in San Francisco

Ming Chi Scott Lai
Director General, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in San Francisco

Lena Walther
Consul of Sweden to Nevada

Timothy Stone
Deputy Special Agent in Charge,
Federal Bureau of Investigation, San Francisco

KGET

Pop Kern: Flying high with one impressive female pilot

Only seven percent of all certified pilots are female, but that was no deterrent for Dea Payette. As if being a mother of seven, runner up of Mrs. United States, advocate for survivors of domestic abuse, philanthropist, music teacher, and wing walker weren’t enough, Payette has been a certified pilot for seven years and helps […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Shooting sheds light on controversial prison release law

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A murder manhunt and an overnight shooting shed light on a controversial policy that lets many convicted felons back out onto the streets before their full sentences are served. Police are looking for one suspected murderer and have arrested another man for a shooting that wounded three people, including an unborn […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
