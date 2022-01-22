Join the Global Fight Against Human Trafficking virtual workshop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California will be holding a virtual workshop on the international fight against human trafficking.

The virtual workshop will take place on Feb. 2 from 12-1:30 p.m. on the Microsoft Teams app.

Click here to pre-register for the workshop .

The office is teaming up with the Department of Homeland Security, FBI and the San Francisco Collaborative Against Human Trafficking for the Global Fight Against Human Trafficking event. Speakers will discuss the international scope of human trafficking and how other nations are combating it.

Here is a list of speakers:

Stephanie Hinds

United States Attorney for the Northern District of California

Cardell Morant

Director, Department of Homeland Security, Center for Countering Human Trafficking

Remedios Gomez-Arnau

Consul General, Consulate General for Mexico in San Francisco

Ming Chi Scott Lai

Director General, Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in San Francisco

Lena Walther

Consul of Sweden to Nevada



Timothy Stone

Deputy Special Agent in Charge,

Federal Bureau of Investigation, San Francisco

