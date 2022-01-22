ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robot Nerf Alarm Blasts You Awake With Foam

By Lewin Day
hackaday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWaking up is hard; sometimes you need more than a little chiming alarm to get you out of bed. When [Vinnie Satriale] started unconsciously switching his alarms off, he went all out, deciding to build a Nerf sentry blaster to wake him up instead....

