Ravens Part Ways With Defensive Coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale

Baltimore is parting ways with defensive coordinator Don Martindale according to a team statement released on Friday.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and Martindale held several productive conversations and agreed to “move forward in separate directions” per the statement.

“We had a great run on defense, and I am very proud of what has been accomplished and the work he has done,” the statement read. “He [Don] has done a great job.

“Now it is time to pursue other opportunities. Sometimes the moment comes, and it’s the right time. I am personally grateful for our friendship and for everything he has done in Baltimore."

Martindale joined the Ravens coaching staff in 2012 as the linebackers coach and remained in the position until 2017. In 2018, he was promoted to defensive coordinator.

Prior to Martindale’s stint with the Ravens, he served as the Broncos’ defensive coordinator in 2010 and served as the linebackers coach for the Raiders from 2004 to 2008.

Baltimore finished the regular season at 25th in total defense, giving up 363.4 yards per game and at the bottom of the league in passing yards allowed (278.9). However, the Ravens were ravaged by injuries in the secondary.

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters did not play this season due to a torn ACL while cornerback Marlon Humphrey went down with a pectoral injury in December. While Baltimore was a contender in the AFC North for much of the season, the Ravens ended the season on a six-game losing streak, finishing 8–9 and missing the playoffs.

