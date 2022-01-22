ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ravens Part Ways With Defensive Coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33X9Y2_0dsVDxhZ00

Baltimore finished the 2021 regular season at 25th in total defense.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Baltimore is parting ways with defensive coordinator Don Martindale according to a team statement released on Friday.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and Martindale held several productive conversations and agreed to “move forward in separate directions” per the statement.

“We had a great run on defense, and I am very proud of what has been accomplished and the work he has done,” the statement read. “He [Don] has done a great job.

“Now it is time to pursue other opportunities. Sometimes the moment comes, and it’s the right time. I am personally grateful for our friendship and for everything he has done in Baltimore."

Martindale joined the Ravens coaching staff in 2012 as the linebackers coach and remained in the position until 2017. In 2018, he was promoted to defensive coordinator.

Prior to Martindale’s stint with the Ravens, he served as the Broncos’ defensive coordinator in 2010 and served as the linebackers coach for the Raiders from 2004 to 2008.

Baltimore finished the regular season at 25th in total defense, giving up 363.4 yards per game and at the bottom of the league in passing yards allowed (278.9). However, the Ravens were ravaged by injuries in the secondary.

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters did not play this season due to a torn ACL while cornerback Marlon Humphrey went down with a pectoral injury in December. While Baltimore was a contender in the AFC North for much of the season, the Ravens ended the season on a six-game losing streak, finishing 8–9 and missing the playoffs.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Baltimore Ravens coverage, go to Raven Country .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message About Sean Payton

Jerry Jones is sticking with Mike McCarthy for 2022 – but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s not still infatuated with Sean Payton. There’s plenty of speculation Jones will try and hire Payton in 2023. The former Saints head coach said earlier this week he’s going to take a year off from coaching. He may even get into the sports television business. But he’s expected to return to coaching in 2023.
NFL
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
The Spun

Lovie Smith Is Trending Following The Bears’ Hire

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next head coach in the form of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn to land the job. Eberflus will get his first...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Marshall
Person
Don Martindale
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith ‘Sickened’ By Broncos’ Coaching Hire

The NFL has long been under fire for its lack of diversity at the head coaching position. And from the looks of this year’s head coaching cycle so far, that won’t be changing anytime soon. On Thursday, multiple reports indicated that Green Bay OC Nathaniel Hackett, who is...
NFL
NESN

Why Ex-NFL QB Strongly Advises Aaron Rodgers Not To Join Broncos

In wake of the Broncos landing their new head coach, many already are banking on Aaron Rodgers taking his talents to Denver. Denver on Wednesday night reportedly hired Nathaniel Hackett, who served as the Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator the last three seasons. Rodgers on several occasions has vocalized how highly he thinks of Hackett and the Mile High City should be an attractive quarterback destination for a variety of reasons.
NFL
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers land two key players on list of top NFL free agents for 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers are turning an unprecedented corner in the history of their franchise and plenty of tough decisions will be made with key starters hitting free agency. For the first time in what feels like forever, Mike Tomlin and his staff will enter next season without Ben Roethlisberger. While Tomlin and the Steelers’ brass have proven they can identify and assemble a roster full of young talent like TJ Watt, Chase Claypool, Najee Harris and make free agent moves like the addition of Minkah Fitzpatrick?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wink#American Football#Broncos#Raiders#Acl#Giants
The Spun

Deion Sanders May Have Committed A Recruiting Violation Today

Deion Sanders has proven over the past few months that he can recruit elite talent to Jackson State. That being said, he may have misstepped in his pursuit of five-star defensive lineman Shemar Stewart. On Friday afternoon, Stewart revealed that he’ll announce his commitment on Feb. 2. The three finalists...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Major Jaguars mistake on Byron Leftwich impacts Buccaneers future

The Jaguars should’ve made the easy decision to hire Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich days ago. How Byron Leftwich hasn’t already signed on a house in Jacksonville should be the biggest story in the NFL world right now. One look at his history with the Buccaneers should tell a team everything they need to know, but this is the Jags, after all.
NFL
FanSided

Miami Dolphins reportedly telling prospective coaches they have no say

The Miami Dolphins are still a mess. Stephen Ross isn’t winning over fans and Chris Grier isn’t making new ones either. Now, the head coaching search takes another twist. If you have been miserably following along with our coverage of the Miami Dolphins “pong” tournament, or their head coaching search, you will know that we have gone from Jim Harbaugh to Brian Daboll to Mike McDaniel, back to Harbaugh and then to Vance Joseph.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Jaguars’ shocking Vic Fangio move amid Byron Leftwich rumors

NFL teams are making their moves on Thursday, with head coaches being hired by the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears. The Jacksonville Jaguars are aiming to find their coach and have been linked to Byron Leftwich, but the front office also just elected to interview former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.
NFL
49erswebzone

49ers-Rams: ESPN makes this bold Jimmy Garoppolo prediction

ESPN's Football Power Index has the Los Angeles Rams owning a 59.4 percent chance of breaking a six-game losing streak against the San Francisco 49ers and doing so in the NFC Championship Game. Rams beat writer Lindsey Thiry predicts a 28-24 Rams victory. However, ESPN's 49ers beat writer, Nick Wagoner,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Vic Fangio News

In a day packed full of head coaching news, some interesting details involving the Jaguars’ search have been revealed. When the Jags’ private jet touched down in Denver earlier this week, many believed it was to pick up prospective candidate Nathaniel Hackett from his Broncos interview. But, according to recent reports from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, that was not the case.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

42K+
Followers
27K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy