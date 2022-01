Though there have been reports suggesting that the Philadelphia 76ers would prefer to wait until the offseason to trade disgruntled All-Star guard Ben Simmons, that hasn’t stopped teams from trying to put a package together to get something done. One of those franchises was the Sacramento Kings, who have been viewed as an “aggressive” team ahead of the deadline. Sacramento had an early interest in trading for Simmons, and the Sixers guard has reportedly expressed in the past that he wouldn’t mind playing for the Kings. However, it sounds as though Sacramento is bowing out of the Simmons sweepstakes, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

