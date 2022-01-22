ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House of Hope Ministry gives away 10 thousand pounds of food

By Anna Hoffman
 8 days ago

PANAMA CITY Fla. (WMBB) – 10 thousand pounds of food was given out today to Bay County residents helping around 200 families in need.

The giveaway was held at the House of Hope Outreach Ministry’s new building in Panama City.

Resident Annie Tender came by the giveaway. She said she is grateful people are helping others because they need it now more than ever.

“So I think this is awesome really,” Tender said. “And it’s a blessing, it is a real blessing that people are helping other people because it’s love it’s really showing.”

Each person was given what they call a “bag of hope” filled with ham, bread, fruits and vegetables and more

Outreach Minister Willie Stevenson said he wants the House of hope to become a distribution destination for the community.

“There’s always a need to give out food no matter what day it is because we covid going on with the poverty and everything that’s going on inside of our city. We feel that we should give out as much as we can, not just today.”

Tammy Anderson is the lead pastor at House of Hope. She said they are partnering with Rebuild Bay to hold events like this more often.

Right now they plan to hold at least one food giveaway every month as well as clothing giveaways and their favorite fish fry.

“We work together as a community,” Anderson said. “The community has been so supportive of us and rebuilding this building and so we believe that they can see our purpose and our passion.”

House of Hope leaders say they plan to hold another food and clothing giveaway on the last Saturday of January in St. Andrews.

