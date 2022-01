It’s one of the most common conversation topics among people who know Lake of the Ozarks: real estate is doing something no one has ever seen before. In 2021, the total volume of Lake area real estate transactions nearly touched the $1.5 billion mark (as measured by the Lake of the Ozarks Board of REALTORS® and Bagnell Dam Association of REALTORS®). In all, the Lake saw $1,449,413,597 in real estate transaction volume.

REAL ESTATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO