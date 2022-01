Homeowners in Hopkins County should give special attention to exposed water pipes during the winter months. Freezing pipes are a problem in warmer climates where they often run through uninsulated or under-insulated attics or crawl spaces. Although we only have a few cold snaps per season, it’s still necessary to protect exposed water pipes. Leaving pipes unprotected can cause them to burst, which can result in a tremendous amount of damage to the home and the contents inside. You can drastically reduce your chance of property damage by preparing your water pipes before a hard freeze. The following suggestions can help you accomplish this task.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO