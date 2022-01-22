Data Doctors: Decoding Wi-Fi router tech specs

When we reviewed the Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro + Wi-Fi Bridge ($219.99) in 2020, we appreciated that it offered multiple ways to lock and unlock your door including with a keypad, a fingerprint scanner, Alexa and Google voice commands, a mobile app, and a hardware key. The new Ultraloq U-Bolt Pro Wi-Fi ($249) offers the same flexibility and introduces a few new capabilities such as a door sensor that tells you if your door is open or closed, a Smart Auto Lock feature, and built-in Wi-Fi that negates the need for a bridge component. In addition, the Magical Shake feature that lets you open your door by shaking your phone also works better this time around. All of these improvements, along with its support for third-party integrations, makes the U-Bolt Pro Wi-Fi our Editors’ Choice winner for smart locks.

