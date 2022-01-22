ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Chris Boardman to lead new active travel agency

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I6DVL_0dsVABx600

Olympic cycling gold medallist Chris Boardman is to lead a new Government agency tasked with improving cycling and walking infrastructure in England.

The Department for Transport announced that Mr Boardman has been appointed interim commissioner of Active Travel England (ATE), which launches on Saturday.

ATE is responsible for managing the national active travel budget, awarding funding to projects that improve health and air quality.

This will be a legacy we will be proud to leave for our children and for future generations

It will approve and inspect active travel schemes, and identify failings in highways which are dangerous for vulnerable road users.

The new body will also help spread good practice in design, implementation and public engagement in relation to new infrastructure.

The agency will be headquartered in York from the summer.

Meanwhile, the Government announced £5.5 million of investment in cycling and walking schemes.

This includes: £3 million to boost cycling infrastructure around railway stations. £2.2 million to explore active travel being prescribed on the NHS. £300,000 for electric cargo bike initiatives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NRhJn_0dsVABx600
Olympic cycling gold medallist Chris Boardman is to lead a new Government agency tasked with improving cycling and walking infrastructure in England (PA) (PA Archive)

Mr Boardman, who delivered the first phase of Greater Manchester’s active travel system known as the Bee Network, said the positive effects of high levels of cycling and walking are “clearly visible in pockets around the country where people have been given easy and safe alternatives to driving”.

He continued: “Perhaps most important of all, though, it makes for better places to live while helping both the NHS and our mission to decarbonise.

“The time has come to build on those pockets of best practice and enable the whole nation to travel easily and safely around their neighbourhoods without feeling compelled to rely on cars.”

He added: “This will be a legacy we will be proud to leave for our children and for future generations. It’s time to make it a reality; it’s time for a quiet revolution.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Boardman
The Independent

Pub criticised for ‘sexist’ note asking women to give male partners permission to watch Six Nations

A pub has been criticised for a note posted on its social media feeds that teasingly stated straight male pub-goers needed “permission” from their female partners to watch the Six Nations.The Town Square Belfast pub in Northern Ireland has since removed the post from its social media feeds.Addressed to “girlfriend/fiance/wife”, the note read: “Your boyfriend/fiance/husband has been invited to watch the rugby with the lads at Town Square Belfast on the following dates.”After listing some of the upcoming fixtures, it continued: “These outings obviously require your permission.”The note signed off with “kind regards, The Lads” before calling on the female...
TWITTER
AFP

England lifts Omicron restrictions

England on Thursday lifted coronavirus restrictions imposed to tackle the Omicron variant, with masks no longer required in enclosed places and vaccine passports shelved. Face masks were required in all enclosed spaces and, controversially, vaccine documentation also was to enter places such as nightclubs, football grounds and large-scale events.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news - live: England moves to plan A and lifts all restrictions as UK records 100,000 new cases

England has today moved to plan A measures as Covid-19 infections continue to fall across most parts of the UK. Plan b measures meant people were required by law to wear face coverings indoors in public venues, apart from hospitality, recommended to work from home where possible and required Covid passes to access certain events. These have now been removed.Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid said: “It’s not the end of the road and we shouldn’t see this as the finish line.“The best step that we can all take is to get vaccinated. It was the jabs that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Travel Weekly

Travel tech firm scraps set-up fee to help agencies

A travel technology firm is temporarily waiving its £500 set up fee for agents to help increase sales. Tr10 Travel, which launched in 2019, says that having an eye-catching website is a “good way” for agents to encourage customers to make a booking. Agents can pay monthly...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Agency#Cycling Infrastructure#Uk#Government#Active Travel England#Nhs#Greater Manchester#The Bee Network#Decarbonise
newschain

Curtis Weston scores the only goal as Chesterfield see off Eastleigh

Chesterfield got their promotion bid back on track as Curtis Weston’s late goal earned a 1-0 win over Eastleigh. Andrew Boyce made a goal-saving early challenge on National League top scorer Kabongo Tshimanga while, at the other end, Chesterfield keeper Scott Loach reacted sharply to keep Tom Whelan’s deflected corner from going straight in.
SOCCER
The Independent

Labour selects nurse Paulette Hamilton to contest the late Jack Dromey’s seat

Labour have chosen nurse Paulette Hamilton to contest Birmingham Erdington following the death of MP Jack Dromey The 73-year-old father-of-three, who had represented the electorate since 2010, is understood to have died from natural causes on January 7.Ms Hamilton, who worked for the NHS for 25 years and re-joined the healthcare frontline during the pandemic to support the vaccine rollout, has been a local councillor for over 17 years.She said Mr Dromey was a “wonderful man” and the by-election had come about “in the saddest of circumstances”.“First and foremost, I want to pay tribute to Jack Dromey,” Ms Hamilton said.“Jack...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Black mental health nurse, 62, is struck off after he tells a misconduct hearing the profession’s regulating body is racist and run like a ‘sugarcane plantation’

A black nurse has been struck off after telling a disciplinary hearing the profession's regulating body is racist and run like a 'sugarcane plantation'. Olufunsho Joseph Ayodele, who was found guilty of misconduct and had conditions imposed on his nursing practice, claimed his case was handled in a 'racist way' by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC).
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Former Great Britain winger Des Drummond dies aged 63

Rugby league has paid its respects to former Great Britain winger Des Drummond who has died at the age of 63. The RFL led the tributes, saying the 24-cap Lion was “a player whose brilliance, athleticism and personality transcended the sport”. Born in Jamaica, Drummond made his name...
WORLD
newschain

Kyle Lafferty on target as Kilmarnock beat Inverness

Kyle Lafferty struck the winner as Kilmarnock moved one point behind Scottish Championship leaders Arbroath with a 1-0 victory over third-placed Inverness. The Northern Ireland international netted his first goal since returning to Killie to continue new boss Derek McInnes’ unbeaten start in the league. Lafferty struck in the...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
114K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy