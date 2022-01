A man who decided to “sit down and rest” in a conference room in the Capitol building on Jan. 6 has been sentenced to home detention and probation. Justin McAuliffe, 40, had been on his feet for more than 11 hours by the time he reached the Capitol building after attending then-President Donald Trump’s so-called “Stop the Steal” rally. He entered the Capitol through the Senate Wing doors about 20 minutes after it had been breached for a second time by the mob of Trump supporters looking to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s win in the 2020 presidential election.

