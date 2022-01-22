ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting woman, leaving her in ditch

By Ethan Illers
 8 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man accused of shooting a woman and leaving her in a ditch earlier this month was arrested Friday afternoon.

Metro police say a passerby found the wounded 49-year-old woman lying in a ditch on Knight Drive on the night of January 10. She had been shot multiple times in the hip, stomach and chest areas and was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation reveals 40-year-old Charles Gipson and the victim got into a verbal dispute, which led to Gipson ordering the woman out of her car on Knight Road; she was then shot and left behind.

Police say Gipson and the victim are acquaintances and the victim was able to pick Gipson from a photo lineup; an arrest warrant was then issued charging Gipson with attempted murder.

On Friday, detectives spotted Gipson and followed him to an apartment complex off Heritage Drive. They blocked his car and took him into custody without incident.

Bond has been set at $150,000.

