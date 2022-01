An American who is believed to have faked his own death to escape sex assault charges – and was later arrested in a Scottish hospital after almost dying from coronavirus – has been arrested again after missing his extradition hearing.Nicholas Rossi, who is known by various other names, was wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Utah in 2008, the Utah County Attorney’s Office said, and was arrested in a Glasgow hospital late last year.He was expected before Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday for his extradition hearing but failed to attend and a warrant was issued for his...

