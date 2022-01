The Book Rack, the well-known local book retailer having been located at 117 E Gloria Switch Road for 35 years is moving to 2476 W W Congress Street in Lafayette. If you have been around the Lafayette/Carencro area any length of time, then you may know of The Book Rack. It’s been a local staple in the community for longer than anyone expected, including the former landlords, The Stemmans Family.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 17 DAYS AGO