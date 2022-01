At the end of the day, Celtic fans were delighted coming out of the game against Dundee United. The Rangers had dropped a couple of points earlier in the day after conceding in the 96th minute to get only a 3-3 draw against Ross County. For the majority of the Hoops’ game though, it had looked like they would not be able to take advantage and were set to drop two points as well if not three.

SOCCER ・ 1 HOUR AGO