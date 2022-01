Even after more than two decades since his last Chicago Cubs broadcast, Harry Caray is still a beloved figure among fans. His statue sits outside the main entrance of the Wrigley Field bleachers, recordings of him singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” often plays during the seventh-inning stretch and people still enjoy talking about the memories they had of him on WGN. It was roughly five months prior to his death when he did his final WGN Cubs broadcast on September 21, 1997. Caray passed away on February 18, 1998. The 2022 season will be the 25th season of Cubs baseball without Caray at the mic.

MLB ・ 2 HOURS AGO