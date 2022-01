Anyone responsible for development or construction that leads to an environmental impact must get an environmental resource permit. House Bill 349 and Senate Bill 198 would require those permit holders to purchase mitigation credits if their development leads to the destruction of seagrass, in a practice known as mitigation banking. These credits would go toward the restoration of seagrass in other areas. Representative Tyler Sirois (R-Merritt Island) says the idea is to cancel out any seagrass losses from the construction and potentially bring more dollars into helping protect manatees.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO