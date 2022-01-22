ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford eateries hope diners come in for ‘Restaurant Week’

By Dylan Srocki
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Next week will see the celebration of the Rockford Region Restaurant Week , in which local eateries will offer special deals to entice customers through their doors.

More than 35 businesses are taking part in the event, which begins Monday, hoping to promote restaurants in and around the Forest City.

“The character of the city comes from the people that are running small businesses here,” said Emily Hurd, owner of The Norwegian, at 1402 N Main Street. “Every time you go and spend your dollars there, you’re actually helping out somebody that lives in the community, and the money stays in the community. That’s a mission of ours, and it means a lot to us when people come out and support any small business.”

Hurd says she expects Restaurant Week will lead to a boost in local business.

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Looking for something to do Saturday? Take a ‘Hot Chocolate Crawl’ in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — This weekend, restaurants along North Main Street will celebrate Rockford Region Restaurant Week with the “North End Hot Chocolate Crawl.” Businesses along the street will offer unique spins on the wintertime treat, including special deals and prizes for shoppers to cash in on. Many participating locations will have Rockford North End […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Boylan grad Sharon Sachs to star in ‘Wicked’ on Broadway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford native and Boylan graduate Sharon Sachs is set to star as Madame Morrible in Broadway’s “Wicked,” beginning on February 14th. Sachs will take over for current cast member Alexandra Billings, according to Broadway. Sachs graduated from Boylan Central Catholic High School in 1980. She also starred in the film “Judy […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s west side left hanging after closure of Mercyhealth’s inpatient services

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The fight continues over Mercyhealth’s decision to eliminate all inpatient services at its Rockton campus. Mercy administrators and employees made their case for change during a public hearing on Wednesday, while other warned that west side residents will be left hanging with fewer services. Administrators said that city-funded drainage improvements would […]
ROCKFORD, IL
