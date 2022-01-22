ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

Construction on new shelter in La Crosse’s Weigent Park may be coming soon

By Greg White
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lt5q4_0dsV8Sfk00

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Work on a shelter in La Crosse’s Weigent Park could start this spring.

Members of the city’s Commercial Multi-Family Design Review Committee reviewed plans Friday morning.

Plans for the shelter at the park near the corner of Cass and 16th streets call for indoor activity space, bathrooms and storage.

It could be finished as soon as September.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
La Crosse, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
La Crosse, WI
Government
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Designs call for expanded space, historic details for new WAFER building in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – La Crosse’s Commercial/Multi Family Design Review Committee looked at preliminary designs Friday for the new home of WAFER Food Pantry. They call for expanding the former grocery store on George Street into the parking lot. And for removing the building’s stucco to reveal the original brick that’s more than century old. A final design review...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area completes first ‘Faith Build Home’

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area recently completed its 55th home, and neighbors and community members were able to tour the house Thursday and welcome the new homeowner. Habitat for Humanity faced supply chain issues that slowed its timeline, but a record number of volunteers built the house in record time. Soon, Libby Olson and...
LA CROSSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uban Construction
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Folk dancing helps students learn, move at North Woods International School in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Students at North Woods International School are taking part in a week of “global folk dancing” to become more active. The school was able to bring in a “dance artist in residence” for the week, thanks to a grant from the La Crosse Public Education Foundation. It’s a chance to get students active while they...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

$645,673 of parking fines collected in La Crosse in 2021

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – $645,673.20 in parking fines were issued in La Crosse in 2021. That is a similar number to 2020, but still about a $250,000 less than in 2019. That’s according to the Parking Utility’s latest report. Revenue at La Crosse’s Parking Ramps is up by nearly $35,000, helped by an increase of pay station and parking app...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse Community Development Committee approves 2022-23 Action Plan for housing

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The La Crosse Community Development Committee approved the city’s 2022-23 Action Plan for federal housing initiatives, along with roughly $1.23 million in awards and grants. The resolution, approved during a special committee meeting Tuesday, is based on the city’s reception of an anticipated $898,644 from the federal Community Development Block Grant Program and the anticipated funding...
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy