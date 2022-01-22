Construction on new shelter in La Crosse’s Weigent Park may be coming soon

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Work on a shelter in La Crosse’s Weigent Park could start this spring.

Members of the city’s Commercial Multi-Family Design Review Committee reviewed plans Friday morning.

Plans for the shelter at the park near the corner of Cass and 16th streets call for indoor activity space, bathrooms and storage.

It could be finished as soon as September.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.