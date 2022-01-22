Glossing over state incentives, Gov. Mike DeWine takes victory lap on Ohio Intel factory announcement as he enters re-election year
NEWARK, Ohio -- It’s not been an easy three years for Gov. Mike DeWine. For months, DeWine appeared before Ohioans virtually, each day running through the latest depressing statistics of the coronavirus pandemic. After initial universal praise drifted into partisan divide, DeWine also took to defending his approach and fielding questions...www.cleveland.com
