ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Glossing over state incentives, Gov. Mike DeWine takes victory lap on Ohio Intel factory announcement as he enters re-election year

By Andrew J. Tobias, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEWARK, Ohio -- It’s not been an easy three years for Gov. Mike DeWine. For months, DeWine appeared before Ohioans virtually, each day running through the latest depressing statistics of the coronavirus pandemic. After initial universal praise drifted into partisan divide, DeWine also took to defending his approach and fielding questions...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 2

Angel Gilbert
7d ago

I believe Ohio ranks last in assisting it's people during this pandemic. dewine is not addressing the financial part of the pandemic. food is becoming unbelievably expensive and he has not even mentioned how Ohio can help it's people. I hope he doesn't get reelected.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

Ohio to release details on Intel incentives: Capitol Letter

Coming soon: For a week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and other state officials have not shared even a ballpark total figure for the incentives the state has pledged to the planned massive Intel manufacturing complex in New Albany. Andrew Tobias goes over some of the key questions and background in advance of a 1 p.m. briefing the DeWine administration has planned for today.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, OH
Newark, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Troy Balderson
Person
Jim Renacci
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
65K+
Followers
61K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy