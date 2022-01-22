A single nucleotide polymorphism-based formula to predict the risk of propofol TCI concentration being over 4"‰Âµg"‰mL at the time of loss of consciousness

Schizophrenia is a severe, disabling psychiatric disorder with unclear etiology. Family-based, twins, and adoption studies have shown that genetic factors have major contributions in schizophrenia occurrence. Until now, many studies have discovered the association of schizophrenia and its comorbid symptoms with functional polymorphisms that lie within serotonin reuptake pathway genes. Here, we aimed to investigate the association of three variable number tandem repeats (VNTR) functional polymorphisms in MAOA and SLC6A4 with schizophrenia in the Iranian population. Two hundred and forty-one subjects with schizophrenia and three hundred and seventy age and sex-matched healthy controls were genotyped for MAOA promoter uVNTR, 5-HTTLPR, and STin2 polymorphisms. Genotyping was performed by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) with locus-specific primers and running the PCR product on agarose 2.5% gel electrophoresis. Finally, the statistical inference was performed using R programming language and Haploview software. MAOA promoter uVNTR analysis of allele frequency showed no differences between schizophrenia subjects and healthy controls in both males and females and no significant differences were observed between female cases and female controls in MAOA promoter uVNTR 4 repeat frequency. Also, there were no differences between Schizophrenia and healthy control groups in 5-HTTLPR allele and genotype frequency but, 5-HTTLPR S allele carriers are significantly more frequent among cases. In addition, STin2.12 repeats were significantly more frequent among schizophrenia patients. Genotype comparison suggested that 5-HTTLPR S allele and STin2.12 repeat carriers were significantly more frequent among schizophrenia cases and being STin2.12 repeat carrier significantly increase the risk of schizophrenia occurrence. Besides, analysis of haplotype showed stronger linkage disequilibrium between 5-HTTLPR and STin2 haplotype block in cases than controls. These results suggest that SLC6A4 functional polymorphisms potentially could play a possible role as risk factors for the incidence of schizophrenia.

SCIENCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO