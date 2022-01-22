Hampton schools will continue to require masks for all, despite Youngkin’s executive order

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton City School Board has decided to continue requiring masks for students and staff in city schools, despite an executive order from new Gov. Glenn Youngkin that would give parents the choice to abide by mask mandates or not.

At their regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, January 19, the school board ratified the HCS 2021-2022 Instruction & Health Mitigation Plan. That requires the wearing of masks by all students, staff, and visitors in schools and on buses unless a medical exemption or religious accommodation has been granted.

The following message was published on January 21:

Hampton City Schools (HCS) will continue to implement the division’s current HCS COVID-19 Health and Mitigation Strategies, which requires the wearing of masks by all students, staff, and visitors in schools and on buses unless a medical exemption or religious accommodation has been granted. The Hampton City School Board, at its regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, ratified the HCS 2021-2022 Instruction & Health Mitigation Plan. The Virginia law currently requires school systems to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance in schools. Therefore, face masks will remain in effect in HCS as we await further guidance from the Virginia legislature or are directed otherwise by the CDC. The use of face coverings on buses is a federal requirement issued in February 2021. Specifically, the Senate Bill 1303, which was signed into law last year by the Virginia General Assembly, requires public schools in Virginia to offer in-person instruction and to follow mitigation strategies provided by the CDC to reduce the spread of COVID-19, to the maximum extent practicable. Current CDC guidance for COVID-19 prevention in K-12 schools includes indoor masking for individuals ages 2-years and older, including students, teachers, staff, and visitors in schools, regardless of vaccination status. The Virginia Department of Health also continues to emphasize the important role face coverings play in reducing the transmission of COVID-19 in our community. The health and safety of our students and staff are always our top priority. The layered mitigation strategies HCS has in place, including the use of face masks, are essential to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy in-person learning environment. Thank you for your continued support of Hampton City Schools.

Youngkin’s order says there “is no greater priority than the health and welfare of Virginia’s children” and that “parents, not the government, have the fundamental right to make decisions concerning the care of their children.”

Specifically, the order states “parents of any child enrolled in an elementary or secondary school or a school-based early childcare and educational program may elect for their children not to be subject to any mask mandate in effect at the child’s school or educational program.” It also says parents won’t be required to provide a reason for their choice.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s office previously said that any school board that ends its mask mandate would be in violation of a state law passed last year. That means those divisions could be susceptible to lawsuits.

Norfolk , Isle of Wight and Northampton schools have both said their mandates will stay in place for now.

