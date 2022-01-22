AIC holding free COVID-19 booster clinic
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A free COVID-19 booster clinic will be held at American International College (AIC) on Tuesday, January 25 and Wednesday, January 26.Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 102 new deaths, 13,935 new cases
The event will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Karen Sprague Cultural Arts Center, West Wing Gallery, located at 1000 State Street, Springfield, MA. Eligible persons can choose between the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and no registration is required. Flu shots will also be available.
AIC is offering the clinic in collaboration with the Behavioral Health Network (BHN).Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.
Comments / 0