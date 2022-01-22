AIC holding free COVID-19 booster clinic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A free COVID-19 booster clinic will be held at American International College (AIC) on Tuesday, January 25 and Wednesday, January 26.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Karen Sprague Cultural Arts Center, West Wing Gallery, located at 1000 State Street, Springfield, MA. Eligible persons can choose between the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and no registration is required. Flu shots will also be available.

AIC is offering the clinic in collaboration with the Behavioral Health Network (BHN).

