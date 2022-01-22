ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

AIC holding free COVID-19 booster clinic

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cZGot_0dsV6TCN00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A free COVID-19 booster clinic will be held at American International College (AIC) on Tuesday, January 25 and Wednesday, January 26.

Massachusetts COVID-19 Daily Report: 102 new deaths, 13,935 new cases

The event will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. in the Karen Sprague Cultural Arts Center, West Wing Gallery, located at 1000 State Street, Springfield, MA. Eligible persons can choose between the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and no registration is required. Flu shots will also be available.

AIC is offering the clinic in collaboration with the Behavioral Health Network (BHN).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWLP

Ronn Johnson memorial service

Family and friends paid their respects to Community Leader Ronn Johnson, who passed away earlier this month, at St. John's Congregational Church on Hancock Street in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Springfield, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Springfield, MA
Coronavirus
Springfield, MA
Sports
City
Springfield, MA
WWLP

Help line, trust fund among Baker behavioral health ideas

A day after filing a $45.8 billion state budget that proposes a behavioral health help line, Gov. Charlie Baker said there also needs to be "systemic" action to boost access to mental health services and support other key types of care.
WWLP

Mayor Sarno on storm readiness

The city of Springfield is taking no chances by preparing for snow from this winter weather that's on the way. 22News Reporter Kate Wilkinson was live in West Springfield Friday night with what Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is saying.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aic#Covid#Arts Center#Booster#State Street Aic#Bhn#Nexstar Media Inc
WWLP

NYS law will direct health department to share data on alcohol overdoses

A new state law directs the New York State Department of Health, in collaboration with the NYS Office of Addiction Services and Supports, and local health care providers, to collect county-level data on alcohol overdoses statewide and share these findings on an annual basis. Experts in prevention see this as a timely and valuable tool, as substance abuse issues have surged.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WWLP

What is next for COVID-19 vaccinations

An Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccine could be coming soon, but what does that mean for the future of boosters, and what about people who already have their booster?
WWLP

The future of test taking is changing

(WETM) — The College Board which administers college entry tests also known as the SAT’s will go digital in 2024 and be shortened from three to two hours. According to insidehighered.com, more than 75% of colleges and universities no longer require the S-A-T’s for admission. The standardized test is still required for admission into some […]
COLLEGES
WWLP

Casino consultant cites tens of thousands of impaired driving trips

-The introduction of casinos to Massachusetts has led to tens of thousands of impaired driving incidents here each year, but the increase is generally in line with what would be expected from having three new venues serving alcohol to thousands of people every day, a crime analyst told the Gaming Commission on Thursday.
WWLP

31 school districts pen letter to Gov. Hochul asking for pandemic exit strategy

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — More than two dozen local school districts issue a plea to Governor Hochul and the Department of Health asking for clearer guidelines as they try to plan mask policies and after school schedules. “We’ve been working under these guidelines for two years now and there doesn’t seem to be a […]
WWLP

WWLP

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy