ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

MassDOT issues travel weather advisory for coastal region

By Amy Phillips
WWLP
WWLP
 8 days ago

BOSTON, Mass. ( WWLP ) – If you’re planning to travel in the eastern part of the state Friday night and into Saturday, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) suggests allowing extra travel time due to possible poor weather conditions.

Several inches of snow are forecasted for southeastern Massachusetts areas including Barnstable County and Plymouth County, and for the North Shore eastern coastal communities including Cape Ann.

January snowfall 2022 in western Massachusetts

MassDOT encourages drivers to be prepared and check forecasts for their travel routes to destinations as road conditions may change in different locations. Road crews will be chemically treating and salting roadways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NWlcb_0dsV6LNn00
Image courtesy MassDOT.

For more information on traffic conditions travelers are encouraged to:

•       Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.
•       Visit www.mass511.com , a website which provides real-time traffic and incident advisory information, and allows users to subscribe to text and email alerts for traffic conditions.
•       Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.
•       Download MassDOT’s GoTime mobile app and view real-time traffic conditions before setting out on the road.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

What is bombogenesis?

Parts of New England got hit hard by this winter storm, some spots measuring in feet, but how does a storm like this get so strong?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plymouth, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Time#Smartphone App#Massdot#Twitter Massdot#Gotime
WWLP

Snow emergency declared in Dalton

The Dalton Police Department and Highway Department have declared a snow emergency for the upcoming weekend. This snow emergency is because of the winter storm that is supposed to hit the northeast.
DALTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
WWLP

Mayor Sarno on storm readiness

The city of Springfield is taking no chances by preparing for snow from this winter weather that's on the way. 22News Reporter Kate Wilkinson was live in West Springfield Friday night with what Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno is saying.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

WWLP

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy