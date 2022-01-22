Newly-released JIAC video shows footage of Cedric Lofton’s fatal interaction
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office announced Tuesday that they would not be filing any charges in the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton, who died from injuries sustained in Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC) custody.
On Friday at roughly 4:50 p.m., Sedgwick County released footage that shows the measures taken to attempt to revive Lofton. It has since been removed from the website .
WARNING: VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED :
District Attorney Marc Bennett said that due to systemic procedures , any charges filed against JIAC would be thrown out by a judge.
Cedric Lofton died at a hospital on Sept. 26. It was two days after the altercation at the center.Lofton case prompts task force to investigate JIAC policies
WARNING: VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED :
More stories from KSN regarding Lofton’s case:
- Sedgwick County prosecutor: No charges in Cedric Lofton’s death
- KBI investigating circumstances of teen’s death at juvenile facility
- Justice for Cedric Lofton rally held Monday outside Sedgwick County Courthouse
- Lofton case prompts task force to investigate JIAC policies
- DA’s office investigating death of Cedric Lofton, may not be criminal
- Wichita leaders push for more mental health resources
- Parents of Cedric Lofton demand access to video showing son’s death while in custody
- ‘If a mistake was made, own up to it,’ Wichita Vice Mayor Johnson on Cedric Lofton death
- Autopsy reveals 17-year-old Cedric Lofton’s death in custody ruled a homicide
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.
Comments / 8