Income Tax

IRS: Tips for submitting tax returns next week

 8 days ago

In just a few days the IRS will start accepting tax returns, and Americans are urged to be sure the information they provide is completely accurate.

The date people can start submitting their tax returns is Monday, Jan. 24.

There are a few things to remember when it comes to filing this year. It could be a difficult tax season.

Tips the IRS wants you to know before you file your taxes

First, file all of your documents electronically.

Choose direct deposit as your payment method if you can. It will be much faster and won’t get lost in the mail.

Using software to help you e-file your tax return will also help you avoid making any mistakes. Mistakes will delay your processing time.

Make sure you hold onto the letters the IRS is sending to help you with your stimulus check and child tax credit payments.

Tax Refund: Millions see extra $125 after filing taxes

If you report the amounts incorrectly, your return risks being delayed by weeks or months.

The letters detail exactly what you’ve received and what you can claim on your 2021 tax return.

Make sure to utilize all resources the IRS offers before trying to call them.

Callers could face a long wait time, but many questions can be answered by using resources online or tracking refunds 24/7.

Child Tax Credit: How much will I get in my refund?

If you are still waiting on your 2020 tax return to be processed, report $0 for your 2021 AGI.

Finally, be sure to use resources like software and tax filing services that can help you with the accuracy of your tax return.

Free File is available through the IRS to anyone filing for $73,000 or less.

This is a partnership between the IRS and tax services.

Comments / 0

