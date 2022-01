This week's R&B Season update includes tracks from some of the biggest names in the industry, including Mary J. Blige, Dave East, Cordae, and The Weeknd, just to name a few. First up, we've got Muni Long's "Hrs and Hrs" which has been getting the star treatment on social media. We've already seen Halle Bailey cover – and get criticized for – the hit song, and since then, the 33-year-old also revealed how Drake once reached out to her which means we could potentially see a collaboration from them in the future.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO