Brattleboro, VT

Brattleboro's new mask mandate aligns with CDC's guidance

By John Hawks
 8 days ago

Brattleboro was the first town in Vermont to enact a mask mandate back in November. Now they are changing the language to reflect the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. That means cloth coverings don’t qualify anymore. “The reference to specifically cloth masking seemed out of...

WCJB

Florida surgeon general appointee says getting vaccinated isn’t the only tool to prevent COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - During the tense hearing Dr. Joseph Ladapo, when asked said vaccines aren’t the only answer when it comes to fighting COVID-19. Ladapo is a professor in the UF College of Medicine department whose focus includes a combination of research and health policy, teaching, and participation in department conferences and activities.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Omicron variant outbreak affecting Dartmouth

HANOVER, N.H. — Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center is experiencing an increased number of COVID-19 cases. They say several patients and staff have tested positive on two floors of the hospital. This problem is not unique to Dartmouth. “Our rural health systems function as an ecosystem and pressure on any...
HANOVER, NH
MedicalXpress

Thrombosis, thrombocytopenia syndrome up after Ad26.COV2.S vaccine

(HealthDay)—The rate of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS) is higher after receipt of the Ad26.COV2.S vaccine than mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines, according to a case series published online Jan. 18 in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Isaac See, M.D., from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Response...
Brattleboro, VT
Hospitalizations vs. case counts: What COVID-19 numbers matter most?

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — Epidemiologists know they never have a perfectly accurate picture of how a virus penetrates a community. "With any infectious disease, we know that those cases that are reported are typically just the tip of the iceberg, right?" said communicable disease epidemiology supervisor Justin Frederick. Now,...
Vermont could reach endemic phase of COVID-19 in the spring

Health experts generally agree that the COVID-19 pandemic will end at some point, but it's unlikely the virus will disappear completely. “We’re not really talking about suppressing this across the globe. We’re talking about likely some level of persistence that we manage," said Dr. Jan Carney, associate dean for public health and health policy at UVM's Larner College of Medicine. "And how we manage it and will we see another wave of a different variant, we don’t know yet."
Test for Tots at child care facilities

WILLISTON, Vt. — It’s a week and a half into Vermont’s Test for Tots initiative to test kids ages 2-5 years old for COVID-19, with the hopes of keeping them in the classroom. A COVID-19 outbreak at the beginning of January affected staffing levels at the Williston...
WILLISTON, VT
Live: Vermont Gov. Scott holds weekly COVID-19 briefing

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to join other state leaders for a press briefing Tuesday afternoon. The briefing is scheduled to begin at noon in the capital. Open the video player above to view a live stream. The Vermont Department of Health reported 420 additional cases of COVID-19 on...
Vermont leadership expects case decline in coming weeks

MONTPELIER, Vt. — The number of new coronavirus infections and hospitalizations in Vermont are expected to decrease in the coming weeks, according to new forecasts presented by state officials Tuesday. "Cases appear to have peaked in the northeast and are on the downslope. We hope this will lead to...
Vermont towns to join CDC's wastewater testing program

WINOOSKI, Vt. — The coronavirus has proven to be unpredictable, but wastewater testing can be an effective tool for early surveillance. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, wastewater testing can predict Covid-19 cases about six days in advance. Through its new National Wastewater Surveillance System, the CDC is working to pinpoint 500 facilities across the country to collect data about the spread of the virus.
WINOOSKI, VT
wflx.com

Prices soar for N95 masks after new CDC guidance

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a new recommendation for an old tool. The more contagious omicron variant is prompting a call to use more protective masks, but it has also caused prices to soar for some of them. The CDC said that cloth masks are no longer...
rewind1077.com

With CDC’s new guidelines, which face mask works best?

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The CDC recently revised its mask recommendations. They now say cloth face masks don’t offer enough protection. Tompkins County Medical Director Doctor William Klepak tells us any face mask is important. Klepak encourages smart shopping for masks. N95 and KN95 masks are being highlighted...
ITHACA, NY
Washington Examiner

CDC's masking flip-flop

It’s becoming impossible to keep track of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s many different opinions on COVID-19 and masks. In early 2020, the agency assured the public that masks weren’t necessary and that they wouldn’t work. A few months later, CDC officials changed their minds and decided masks were one of the best ways to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. They started by recommending masks, but eventually urged states to mandate them both outdoors and indoors. But even that changed when the CDC realized that masks were useless outside, and suddenly, they became necessary only indoors.
the university of hawai'i system

Updated CDC and UH guidance on face masks and quarantine

This message was shared with the students, faculty and staff of the 10-campus University of Hawaiʻi system on January 18, 2022. The COVID-19 Guidelines for the 10 campuses of the UH System have been updated. The updates include the latest guidance to align with current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention mask and quarantining guidelines.
HONOLULU, HI
themainewire.com

New guidance allows schools with mask mandates to stop contact tracing

On January 12, the Maine Department of Education (DOE) and the Maine Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced new changes to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) used by schools to respond to COVID-19 cases. The new changes allow schools with universal masking policies in place to suspend contact tracing.
MAINE STATE
Gephardt Daily

CDC updates mask guidance, emphasizes fit

Jan. 16 (UPI) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its guidance to encourage Americans to use the best-fitting mask possible to limit the spread of COVID-19. While the guidelines stopped short of recommending N95 or KN95 respirators, it dropped its language indicating concern about possible...
blackchronicle.com

The CDC officially updated its mask guidance. Here’s what kinds are now recommended

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its mask information for the American public on Friday, including clarifying that certain types of masks and respirators offer more protection from the coronavirus than others and offering tips on what consumers should look for when shopping for them.”Masking is a critical public health tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and it is important to remember that any mask is better than no mask,” the CDC said in a statement.The updated guidelines recommend that Americans wear the most protective mask or respirator they can find that fits well and that they will wear consistently.”Some masks and respirators offer higher levels of protection than others, and some may be harder to tolerate or wear consistently than others,” the new guidelines say. “It is most important to wear a well-fitted mask or respirator correctly that is comfortable for you and that provides good protection.”The information was last updated in October. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday that the agency was planning to update the information to reflect the options that are available to people and the levels of protection different masks provide.”Loosely woven cloth products provide the least protection, layered finely woven products offer more protection, well-fitting disposable surgical masks and KN95s offer even more protection, and well-fitting (National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety)-approved respirators (including N95s) offer the highest level of protection,” the CDC says.The updated guidelines note that “a highly protective mask or respirator may be most important for certain higher-risk situations, or by some people at increased risk for severe disease.” This includes:When you are caring for someone who has COVID-19When you’re on an airplane or public transportation, especially for a long periodWhen you’re working at a job where you come into contact with a lot of people, especially when not everyone else is maskedWhen you’re not up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccinesIf you have a risk factor for severe illness like a weakened immune system or a certain medical conditionWhen you’re in a crowded public place, either indoors or outdoorsMasks still aren’t recommended for children under 2, but the CDC “recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of their vaccination status or the area’s transmission rates.”The updated guidelines offer tips for getting a better fit and more protection, such as:Wear two masks (a cloth mask on top of a disposable one).Combine a cloth or disposable mask with a fitter or brace.Knot and tuck ear loops of cloth masks where they meet the edge of the mask.Fold and tuck extra material on disposable masks under the edges.Use masks that attach behind the head and neck with elastic bands or ties (rather than ear loops).The CDC says consumers looking for masks that meet quality standards can look for certain labels like “meets ASTM F3502” or “meets workplace performance,” and they can go to a National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health website to get more information on personal protective equipment.The agency also says certain respirators don’t meet international standards and has links to sites for more details.Specially labeled “surgical” N95s “should be reserved for use by healthcare personnel,” the CDC says.”These updates to our webpage reflect the science on masking, including what we have learned in the past two years,” the agency said in the statement. “We will continue to share the science of masking as it becomes available.”
