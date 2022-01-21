Three new CDC reports highlight the urgency of getting a Covid booster shot for best protection against Omicron

During the omicron surge and the delta wave before it, COVID-19 vaccines were most likely to keep adults out of American hospitals when they had received three doses, according to new information released Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Three studies, one published by the Journal...
A trio of new studies by researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention give further weight to COVID-19 booster shots offering substantially better protection against both infection and severe illness, even against the omicron variant, than the primary vaccination series alone. What You Need To Know. A trio...
Previous infection with the coronavirus appeared to provide stronger protection against the delta variant than did vaccination in a large sample of patients, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday. But in the long term, vaccination still offers the best defense against the virus, the researchers said. The...
More than half of Mainers who are eligible for COVID-19 booster shots have received them. Gov. Janet Mills made the announcement Thursday, as the state reports 1,384 new coronavirus cases — which is probably an undercount. With the omicron variant spreading so widely, the Maine CDC says it can't keep up with a deluge of new test results. It's turning more to wastewater testing to look for the disease.
NEW YORK (AP) — Three studies released Friday offered more evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are standing up to the omicron variant, at least among people who received booster shots. They are the first large U.S. studies to look at vaccine protection against omicron, health officials said. The papers echo previous research — including studies in […]
The 52-year-old former anti-vaxxer who reportedly bragged he was a hero for refusing to get vaccinated is now urging people and other vaccine skeptics not to follow his lead after the killer virus left him fighting for life in hospital. He reportedly turned his back on getting a life-saving injection, but after contracting Coronavirus just before Christmas now says he wishes he’d had the COVID-19 vaccine.
Walmart just made a fairly big announcement regarding N-95 masks being distributed in stores (for free)— and as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the nation—it’s good news!. Last week, a White House official told CNN that the Biden Administration plans to make 400 million N95...
Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. People who get vaccinated and boosted with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine have a strong level of protection against the Omicron variant, the company said Thursday, citing a recent study.
The staffing crisis in health care reached a farcical extreme last week when ThedaCare, a health system in Wisconsin, filed for a temporary restraining order to block a number of its employees from leaving their jobs and moving to another nearby hospital. The hospital argued that, because the pandemic had...
Since the start of the pandemic, many people claim that Ivermectin, known as an animal drug, can help in Covid-19 recovery especially in patients with severe Covid-19 condition despite the fact that no single study has shown proof the drug is working against the deadly virus. In several occasions in...
The Omicron wave continues its surge across the country and it looks like we are still far from the end of this winter wave despite the fact that some states may already be at their peak. While majority of the states are reporting close-to-record high number of cases, hospitals are overwhelmed with patients again amid serious staffing shortages.
You’re much more likely to get a sore throat if you catch Omicron - but what are the differences in common symptoms between that and Delta?. Analysis published by the UK Health Security Agency looked at the symptoms reported to NHS Track and Trace by those who tested positive for Covid in December.
What does it mean if a person’s rapid antigen test result comes back positive after five days of isolation due to Covid-19? According to the experts, that person is most likely still carrying a viral load high enough to infect others. “Anytime you’re positive by one of these rapid...
