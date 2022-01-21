Three new CDC reports highlight the urgency of getting a Covid booster shot for best protection against Omicron

More than half of Mainers who are eligible for COVID-19 booster shots have received them. Gov. Janet Mills made the announcement Thursday, as the state reports 1,384 new coronavirus cases — which is probably an undercount. With the omicron variant spreading so widely, the Maine CDC says it can't keep up with a deluge of new test results. It's turning more to wastewater testing to look for the disease.

