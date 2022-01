Normally, we try NOT to let ice accumulate on our roads and highways, but this Minnesota road is made of nothing BUT ice. This might be one of those Only In Minnesota-type things: An entire road, made completely of ice, is now open here in the Land of 10,000 (Frozen) Lakes. Granted, it's WAAAY up north, near Minnesota's Northwest Angle (about 500 miles, or 8 and a half hours, northwest of Rochester) but it's still here in the Bold North.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO