Baltimore Ravens part ways with defensive coordinator Don 'Wink' Martindale

By Connor Grott
UPI News
 8 days ago
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Baltimore Ravens have parted ways with longtime defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale, who had one year remaining on his contract.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh released a statement Friday saying the two sides had "several productive conversations" and agreed to "move forward in separate directions."

"We have had a great run on defense, and I am very proud of what has been accomplished and the work he has done," Harbaugh said. "Don has been a major contributor to the success of our defense since 2012, and especially since he became defensive coordinator four years ago.

"He has done a great job. Now it is time to pursue other opportunities. Sometimes the moment comes, and it's the right time. I am personally grateful for our friendship and for everything he has done in Baltimore."

The Ravens slipped to 25th in the NFL in points and yards allowed this season after the team led the league in fewest points (18.2) and yards (307.8) allowed over Martindale's first three seasons as defensive coordinator (2018-20).

Baltimore also managed just 34 sacks this season, which ranked 22nd in the league.

The Ravens ended the season with an 8-9 record and failed to make the playoffs. Baltimore once held the No. 1 seed in the AFC standings before slipping late in the year.

UPI News

