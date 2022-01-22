ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Caleya Black releases new single “Innocent”

By Singersroom
Singersroom
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaleya Black’s new single “Innocent” due for release on January 21, 2022 will be eagerly anticipated by her fans. This R&B single has a slightly slower tempo than her earlier release “Nothing at all” but it effectively showcases Caleya’s impressive vocal range. “Innocent”...

singersroom.com

nowdecatur.com

Jason Aldean Releases New Single ‘Trouble With A Heartbreak’

Jason Aldean was reminded of his R&B influences when he heard his new single, “Trouble With A Heartbreak.” He released the song and video on Friday (January 14th). The clip was shot in Las Vegas last month during National Finals Rodeo. Jason said, “The cool thing about putting...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Mark Tuan releases intimate MV teaser for new single 'My Life'

GOT7's Mark has revealed an intimate MV teaser for his new digital single, "My Life". The MV teaser begins with a pensive shot of the singer, seemingly reflecting on a thought in his head. He then focuses on the camera in front of him, making direct eye contact with viewers. The teaser accompanied by a soft and serene piano sound.
MUSIC
rockeramagazine.com

Rotfang and the Reptilians Releases New Single

Finland alternative rock newcomers "Rotfang and the Reptilians" are thrilled to present their debut single "Breakneck" released in January on all major music platforms. "Breakneck" debut single is an explosive, unapologetic rock tune with a touch of punk. With sounds redolent to bitter caffeine and high-speeds, the track is made for the road. The debut single comes with a B-side, featuring "Summer Haze" where the band introduces their sensitive side with impassioned melodies and catching guitars.
MUSIC
State
New Jersey State
epicstream.com

Girls' Generation Taeyeon Releases Digital Single Ahead Of Upcoming New Album

Taeyeon just revealed her new digital pre-release single "Can't Control Myself." Girls’ Generation’s leader and main vocalist Taeyeon has just released her new digital pre-release single “Can’t Control Myself” on January 17. Through the recent track, Taeyeon continuously proves herself as a trustworthy vocalist capable of letting listeners experience a wide range of emotions.
MUSIC
24hip-hop.com

Brooklyn artist Jah Lightah Releases New Single ‘Let’s Go’

Jah Lightah releases his brand new heartfelt and emotional message, ‘Let’s Go‘ to his fans, channelling Hip-Hop and Rap beats and vibes. The project was inspired by everyday conversations he was having with close friends and family over the past few months. He felt as if it was his duty to creatively express what his people are feeling, but are unable to freely express.
BROOKLYN, NY
orcasound.com

Mickey Leigh’s Mutated Music Releases New Single “Standing In The Dark”

New Album ‘Variants Of Vibe’ To Be Released On February 18. Netflix Movie Based On His Book ‘I Slept With Joey Ramone: A Memoir’ Coming Soon. Legendary NYC musician/author/producer Mickey Leigh unveiled “Standing In The Dark,” another single off his upcoming debut solo album under the name Mikey Leigh’s Mutated Music. The LP, ‘Variants Of Vibe’, set for release on February 18 via Wicked Cool Records.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Paste Magazine

Black Country, New Road Share New Single, “Snow Globes”

Few 2022 releases are as highly anticipated as Black Country, New Road’s sophomore album Ants From Up There, coming out Feb. 4 via Ninja Tune. Only adding to the excitement, the band have shared another preview of what’s to come with the album’s fourth single, “Snow Globes.” After receiving near-universal acclaim for their debut full-length For the first time, these singles make it clear that the seven-piece London band have no interest in resting on their laurels or repeating themselves.
MUSIC
Person
Whitney Houston
Person
Mike Shaw
Person
Smokey Robinson
canadianbeats.ca

Rise Carmine releases new single, “Weight Of The World”

Toronto psych-rock artist, Rise Carmine has recently released his new single, “Weight of the World”. The single is being released with a music video by Liam’s friend Artyom Savin. It includes opposed images of a young musician’s room, decorated with posters of the 70s rock bands from which the song draws inspiration, and dramatic, monolithic statues, some of Atlas himself.
MUSIC
sflcn.com

Legendary Reggae Artist Andrew Bees Releases New Single “Real Life”

[LOS ANGELES] – Whether as a formidable solo artist or in the role of charismatic frontman for legendary, Grammy Award-winning reggae band Black Uhuru for the past 25 years, Andrew Bees has played a significant role in the breaking down of cultural and socio-political barriers that have often kept Jamaican reggae stars out of the American mainstream consciousness.
MUSIC
Singersroom

J Fitts releases new single “Tomorrow Night”

R&B soul singer and Maryland-native, J Fitts has released his new single “Tomorrow Night” which is a smooth ambient beat which meshes well with Fitts’ effortless vocals. In “Tomorrow Night” Fitts delivers a seductive track which combines the aesthetics of modern R&B (similar to 6lack) while still incorporating the more classic tunes from the past such as Tank and Ginuwine.
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Dust City Opera Releases New Single "The Unkind"

Emerging independent sextet Dust City Opera, who entwine strands of grunge, gothic country, punk, folk, and rock as the soundtrack to stories steeped in cosmic horror, transformation, and transcendence, has released their new single “The Unkind” alongside the announcement that their sophomore full-length album, Alien Summer, will be released on Friday, March 4th. Ominous guitars toss and turn over an anxious beat on “The Unkind” as frontman and sonic ringmaster Paul Hunton’s vocals contort in fits and flutters on a high register hook. PRESS HERE to listen and PRESS HERE to watch the official music video. “The Unkind” marks the latest release off Alien Summer, following early teases with “An Okay Way To Go,” “It,” “Tile or Linoleum,” and “Stars.” Alien Summer is available now to pre-save on DSPs and pre-order on CD and vinyl - PRESS HERE.
THEATER & DANCE
Eureka Times-Standard

Chief State releases new single, ‘Metaphors’

Vancouver, British Columbia pop-punks Chief State have just released their new single, “Metaphors,” via Mutant League Records. The standalone single serves to tide fans over until the group’s debut full-length, which is due out later this year. Nik Pang of Chief State says, “‘Metaphors’ is about being...
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Basement Revolver releases new single, “Circles”

Hamilton, ON-based indie/ shoegaze group Basement Revolver are about to release their forthcoming LP, Embody on February 18, 2022. They have just unveiled the fourth single from the new album, “Circles”, which follows previous releases “Tunnel Vision”, “Transatlantic”, and “Skin”. The track...
MUSIC
Singersroom

Mirabelle Fobi releases upbeat new single “Zigiyaga”

Mirabelle Bih Fobi is a Cameroonian-American nurse, singer, songwriter, model and producer. Her new single “Zigiyaga” comes out on January 24th, 2022. Her musical style is an eclectic blend of Afro funk and blues, generating a completely unique pop sound. “Zigiyaga” (in Cameroonian means “Live Now). When we...
MUSIC
wxbm.com

Jason Aldean Releases New Single from Upcoming Album, Georgia

Last year Jason Aldean announced he was releasing a double album called Macon, Georgia…with the first volume arriving in 2021. The 15-track collection of music includes 10 new songs along with 5 live versions of Jason’s hits. One of the new tracks on Macon was Jason’s mega-number-one hit...
MACON, GA
canadianbeats.ca

Shantaia releases new single, “Broke To Brand New”

Saskatchewan-born country artist, Shantaia has returned with a bigger and bolder sound on her new single, “Broke To Brand New”. The new track flawlessly blends the sounds of modern country with her buoyant pop sensibility to create an empowering feel to the penetrating lyricism of the song. “The...
MUSIC
The Tribune-Democrat

Country artist Josh Gallagher to release new single

Cresson native and country music recording artist Josh Gallagher will release his new single “Bar Fools” on Feb. 3. It is available on Spotify, iTunes, Apple Music, Deezer and TIDAL. To pre-order, visit onerpm.link/barfools. Gallagher was a finalist on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2016.
CRESSON, PA
grimygoods.com

Moonchild Release Sparkling New Single “Tell Him” Featuring Lalah Hathaway

Effervescent, smooth and explorative, L.A. based band Moonchild‘s latest single “Tell Him,” featuring Lalah Hathaway, captures that specific moment in a relationship where words lose their meaning. Good or bad, this transition can be a startling one and prompt a person to contemplate either taking a step forward or backwards in their relationship. This romantic qualm is dissected in “Tell Him” as the song’s narrator tries to make sense of how love can be not just blind, but deaf as well.
MUSIC

